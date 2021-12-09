Price prediction: Shiba Inu set to rally 25% and HUH Token could surge

Photo courtesy HUH Token

Sponsored Content

Shiba Inu’s price appears poised to move higher as liquidity accumulates below critical levels. This move has set the stage for an upswing in SHIB, which will be confirmed once a higher high is established. Meanwhile, the new “Utimeme” HUH Token could surge this week after its launch on Monday.

Between November 30 and December 4, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price fell by 45 per cent, as the cryptocurrency market experienced a sell-off. This action accumulated liquidity below $0.0000362 and established a swing low at $0.0000295.

Since this downturn, the Shiba Inu price has recovered 19% to its current level of $0.0000352. As SHIB establishes a new base, investors can anticipate a bullish rally in the near future. The first target is a 25% upswing at $0.0000442. As a result, market participants can anticipate an increase in the meme coin’s bullish momentum toward this target.

Clearing this level will indicate that buyers are in control and will also pave the way to $0.0000543. Retesting this level will result in a 55 per cent increase and will signal a complete recovery.

4-hour chart according to Trading View

Regardless of the bullish outlook, the failure of the Shiba Inu price to establish a higher high above $0.0000380 indicates increased selling pressure. This development may undermine the bullish narrative, bringing SHIB back to the immediate support level of $0.0000330.

Here, buyers have another opportunity to benefit from an upswing. However, if Shiba Inu price makes a lower low below $0.0000295, the bullish thesis is invalidated.

New cryptocurrency HUH Token (HUH) has launched on PancakeSwap on Monday, and the price may experience a debut surge as a result of the token’s strong fundamentals and solid presale levels.

HUH Tokens initial coin offering (ICO) is at $0.00564 and its first psychological barrier will be set at $0.00600. If it can overcome this barrier, the new cryptocurrency could experience a surge upwards. Volatility is to be expected as the new token finds its feet.

Traders looking to profit from any upswings will add to the volatility in the coming weeks as the long-term bulls begin to form a base.

HUH Token (HUH) has a total supply of 888 billion, according to their White Paper, with 1% (8,880,000,000) already allocated during the presale. Additionally, it charges a standard buy fee of 15% and a standard sell fee of 20%. These tokens will be distributed as follows:

Normal Buy Fee: 15%:

-5% Liquidity Pool Acquisition

-5% HUH Token Redistribution

-5% Marketing Wallet

Normal Sell Fee: 20%:

-10% Liquidity Pool Acquisition

-5% HUH Token Redistribution

-5% Marketing Wallet

HUH Token will have a 5% Dev Wallet that will be used to compensate developers for continuing to improve and adapt HUH Token for the future. The Marketing Wallet is at 10%, and HUH has a robust marketing strategy in place, including the signing of top social media influencers to help promote the token.

Within the first 12 months, HUH Token intends to be listed on approximately 100 exchanges. If this happens HUH’s price will become more bullish with each exchange listing, as access to the token becomes easier and more widespread.

Additionally, HUH’s creators have locked in $1 million of liquidity for two years from the date of launch to bolster long-term sentiment.



