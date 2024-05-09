Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Porsche recalls thousands of Taycans over faulty batteries

AFP

Published

Launched in 2019, the Taycan sold more than 40,000 units in 2023
Launched in 2019, the Taycan sold more than 40,000 units in 2023 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Allison Dinner
Launched in 2019, the Taycan sold more than 40,000 units in 2023 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Allison Dinner

German sports carmaker Porsche on Thursday confirmed it had recalled several thousand of its electric Taycan model because of risks their batteries could catch fire.

Faulty cells in some batteries could short-circuit and ignite, a spokesperson said.

Some 858 Taycans were initially identified as being at risk and recalled in January, but after further checks the company determined that further vehicles could also be affected.  

Porsche said 2,936 of the sporty four-door cars showed “anomalies”, which requires changing the modules on the 600-kilogram (1,300-pound) batteries housed under the car.

Another 4,522 Taycans have not been inspected and must be brought to repair shops for verification.

Renault, Ford and General Motors have all recently had to recall models due to defective batteries.

The cells for the Taycan’s batteries are manufactured by Korea’s LG, while the batteries themselves are assembled in Germany before being inserted into the cars at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory.

Launched in 2019, the Taycan sold more than 40,000 units in 2023, up 16.7 percent from the previous year. 

As Porsche’s first electric model, it is key for the German brand, which expects 80 percent of its sales to be electric by 2030 as it gradually electrifies the rest of its range, from the small Macan SUV this year to the sporty 718 in 2025.  

In this article:Automobile, Consumers, Porsche, Recall
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election Trump, 77, is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days ahead of the 2016 election

World

Op-Ed: The law, sleaze, and futility — Doing America no favors, and it’s expensive

See any room for improvement?

3 hours ago
The rumble scene in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway The rumble scene in 'The Outsiders' on Broadway

Entertainment

Chatting with the ensemble cast of ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway

The ensemble cast of "The Outsiders" on Broadway chatted about being a part of the hit musical, which has been nominated for 12 Tony...

17 hours ago
The EU is considering banning European ports from re-exporting Russian LNG to third countries The EU is considering banning European ports from re-exporting Russian LNG to third countries

Business

EU eyes first ever sanctions on Russia’s LNG sector

The EU is considering banning European ports from re-exporting Russian LNG to third countries - Copyright AFP/File WANG ZhaoThe EU is considering expanding its...

20 hours ago
Hipgnosis manages the rights to more than 150 of the world's biggest song catalogues, including Justin Bieber, Shakira and Neil Young. Hipgnosis manages the rights to more than 150 of the world's biggest song catalogues, including Justin Bieber, Shakira and Neil Young.

Entertainment

Blackstone wins bidding war for UK music rights firm

US private equity firm Blackstone emerged victorious in a takeover battle for struggling UK music rights owner Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

7 hours ago