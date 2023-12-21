Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Pornhub owner to pay $1.8 mn to US but will not face charges

AFP

Published

Pornhub has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the US government
Pornhub has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the US government - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP Ethan Miller
Pornhub has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the US government - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP Ethan Miller

The Montreal-based company that owns Pornhub will not face charges over links to a sex trafficking operation but has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the US government and make payments to victims, officials said Thursday.

Aylo Holdings, the parent company of Pornhub, has entered into what is known as a deferred prosecution agreement, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Under the agreement, an independent monitor will be appointed for a period of three years to ensure compliance with the terms of the deal and Aylo will make a $1.8 million payment to the United States, it said.

Aylo will also make unspecified monetary payments to “individuals adversely affected by the underlying sex trafficking,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“This deferred prosecution agreement holds the parent company of Pornhub.com accountable for its role in hosting videos and accepting payments from criminal actors who coerced young women into engaging in sexual acts on videos that were posted without their consent,” US Attorney Breon Peace said.

“It is our hope that this resolution, which includes certain agreed payments to the women whose images were posted on the company’s platforms and an independent monitorship, brings some measure of closure to those negatively affected,” Peace added. 

The US Attorney’s Office said that Aylo, beginning in 2009, hosted pornographic videos created by GirlsDoPorn (GDP) on its websites, including Pornhub.com.

GDP’s operators were indicted in California in 2019 on sex trafficking charges which included allegations that they deceived and coerced young women into appearing in sex videos which were then posted online without their consent.

The US Attorney’s Office said Aylo would be prosecuted if it breaches the terms of the deferred prosecution agreement.

In this article:Justice, pornhub, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics Semiconductors are the lifeblood of the modern global economy, and are found in all types of electronics

Tech & Science

Semiconductor industry set for further tech disruption in 2024

As geopolitical insecurities proliferate, more organizations will be looking to bring their manufacturing activities back to the U.S, EU and Japan.

23 hours ago
Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One)

World

Spain braces for annual ‘Fat One’ Christmas lottery

Spanish citizens and tourists spend hours in a queue to buy a ticket in Spain's popular Christmas lottery "El Gordo" (the Fat One) -...

13 hours ago
Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million

Business

Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units

Sales of Sony's PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHANSales of Sony’s PlayStation 5 have crossed 50 million units, the...

11 hours ago
A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled

World

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled - Copyright AFP SAID KHATIBAdel...

18 hours ago