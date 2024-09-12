Connect with us

Pope says migrant workers need ‘a fair wage’

AFP

Published

Pope Francis visited Singapore on the last stop of a four-nation Asia-Pacific trip aimed at boosting the Catholic Church's standing in the world's most populous region
Pope Francis visited Singapore on the last stop of a four-nation Asia-Pacific trip aimed at boosting the Catholic Church's standing in the world's most populous region - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI
Martin ABBUGAO, Clément MELKI

Pope Francis on Thursday made a plea for migrant workers to be paid fairly, as he visited the affluent city-state of Singapore on the last stop of his marathon Asia-Pacific tour.

The 87-year-old pope said “special attention” should be paid to “protecting the dignity of migrant workers” in an address to local political leaders, civil groups and dignitaries. 

“These workers contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage,” he said.

There are an estimated 170 million migrant workers around the world — about five percent of the global workforce — according to the International Labour Organization. 

Most live in Europe, Central Asia and the Americas. 

But cheap labour has been instrumental in the rapid development of gleaming metropolises such as Dubai, Doha and Singapore. 

About 300,000 low-wage migrant workers are estimated to toil in Singapore.

Advocates say they lack adequate protection against exploitation and sometimes endure poor living conditions, something the government denies.

The issue shot to the fore during the Covid-19 pandemic, when tens of thousands of migrant workers were forcibly locked down in dormitories.

Many migrants in Singapore come from South Asia and from the Philippines, which has a large and notably devout Catholic majority.

The pope did not make any specific reference to workers in Singapore, but his comments are likely to make the government uneasy.

The Argentine pontiff was otherwise glowing about his hosts, praising the entrepreneurial spirit, human ingenuity and dynamism that built a “mass of ultra-modern skyscrapers that seem to rise from the sea”. 

“Singapore is a mosaic of ethnicities, cultures and religions living together in harmony,” he said, painting the population of almost six million as a shining light for the world.  

“I encourage you to continue to work in favour of the unity and fraternity of humanity and the common good of all peoples and all nations,” he said.

About 30 percent of Singaporeans are Buddhist, 20 percent have no religion and the rest are a mix of Catholic, Protestant, Taoist and Hindu. 

– ‘I’m going to cry’ –

Singapore is the last stop on the pope’s 12-day, four-nation Asia-Pacific trip aimed at boosting the Catholic Church’s standing in the world’s most populous region. 

Francis has defied doubts about his health during a journey that has taken him from a Jakarta grand mosque to a remote jungle of Papua New Guinea.

Despite recently undergoing hernia surgery and dealing with a string of respiratory issues, he has carried out dozens of public engagements, energised congregations and repeatedly sat for hours in the brutal tropical heat.

In East Timor, he held a mass for 600,000 faithful — almost half the nation’s population.

Although the crowds were markedly smaller in Singapore, groups of enthusiasts lined the main roads trying to get a glimpse of the head of the Catholic Church.

Security was tight, with roads closed and police manning a string of roadblocks.

Welinda Elorde, a 56-year-old cancer survivor travelled from the Philippines for the occasion.

“I think I’m going to cry when I see him. I can feel the emotions now,” she said. 

“I’m hoping for complete healing.”

Pope, Religion, Singapore, Vatican
