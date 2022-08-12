Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Plastics makers ask federal court to stop Ottawa’s ban on single-use plastics

A group of plastics manufacturers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition wants to halt Ottawa’s ban on single-use plastics.

Published

Photo taken in 2018 by Jasmin Sessler in Canada during a photography course under Robert Hamilton at McMaster University, Hamilton to illsutrate environmental damage from waste. Credit: Jasmin Sessler (CC SA 4.0)
Photo taken in 2018 by Jasmin Sessler in Canada during a photography course under Robert Hamilton at McMaster University, Hamilton to illsutrate environmental damage from waste. Credit: Jasmin Sessler (CC SA 4.0)

A group of plastics manufacturers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition wants to halt Ottawa’s ban on single-use plastics. Basically, they are asking the federal court to halt Ottawa’s plan to ban single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery, and take-out containers.

The six-pack rings used to package beverage cans and bottles together will be added to the ban for manufacturing and import in June 2023, and their sale banned in June 2024. Exports of all the products have to end in December 2025. reports Canadian Manufacturing.

This latest lawsuit is the second one to be filed by the coalition. According to Global News, the first suit filed in 2021 seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA).

The toxic designation, which came in May 2021 after a scientific assessment of plastic waste, is needed for the government to ban substances believed to be harmful to human, animal, or environmental health.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault used that designation to publish regulations that will ban the sale, import, and production of six plastic items.

The second lawsuit filed in mid-July asks the Federal Court to quash the ban, prohibit the government from using the act to regulate single-use plastics, and prevent the ban from being implemented in the meantime, according to CTV News Canada.

Guilbeault says he is confident the government’s regulations will be upheld and would rather work with the industry to improve recycling than battle the sector in court.

Imagine, “the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic waste into the ocean every minute,” Source – Bedgeska, Public Domain

The Responsible Plastic Use Coalition

After the Canadian goverment decided to add plastic products to Schedule 1, the List of Toxic Substances of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA). 

Claiming the addition of all plastic manufactured products as being toxic was not based on science, a coalition of over 24 plastic product manufacturers, the coalition also points out that “The federal government’s approach does not recognize that most plastic manufactured items are considered to be safe and comply with national and international standards, and in the case of plastics used for food packaging, are required to comply with federal government regulations ensuring that they are safe for use.”

The Ottawa-based RPUC said it is closely monitoring the federal government’s actions on this matter. “[We] will continue to provide updates as developments regarding [our] legal action against the federal government proceed,” it said.

In this article:Canada ban, lawsuit yo galt ban, Responsible Plastic Use Coalition, single-use plastic products
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Economists often see the performance of Singapore's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity Economists often see the performance of Singapore's open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity

Business

Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast on strong global headwinds

Singapore on Thursday narrowed its economic growth forecast this year after the economy contracted in the second quarter.

24 hours ago
DXY's article was part of a wave of reports that caused shares in Lianhua Qingwen's producer -- one of China's largest traditional medicine companies -- to plunge DXY's article was part of a wave of reports that caused shares in Lianhua Qingwen's producer -- one of China's largest traditional medicine companies -- to plunge

Tech & Science

Chinese medical portal censored after doubting herbal ‘Covid remedy’

A popular Chinese medical information site has been censored by authorities for "violation of relevant laws and regulations."

22 hours ago
A ballerina dress is submerged in the Dead Sea and encrusted with salt, a project by Israeli artist Sigalit Landau A ballerina dress is submerged in the Dead Sea and encrusted with salt, a project by Israeli artist Sigalit Landau

Life

Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures

The Dead Sea, a popular tourist site flanked by dramatic mountain cliffs, constantly offers surprises in how it changes objects.

23 hours ago
Facebook's role in an abortion prosecution has raised fresh worries from advocates Facebook's role in an abortion prosecution has raised fresh worries from advocates

Social Media

Fresh fears after Facebook’s role in US abortion case

Facebook sparked outrage by complying with US police probing an abortion case.

14 hours ago