Planning for a Gen Z workforce: What employers need to consider

A third (33 percent) of employees quit their job within the first 90 days of employment. Hence, with more employees, especially Gen Z, feeling inclined to quit their jobs within the first 90 days of employment, the company TollFreeForwarding has researched and ranked the best and worst industries for employee retention.

The data collected was based on the U.S. employment sector. From government work (quit rate: 0.7 percent) to wholesale trade (quit rate: 1.8 percent) and food services (quit rate: 5.8 percent), TollFreeForwarding worked with multiple human resources experts to create some ideas on how to keep Gen Z employees.

HR Professional Kelly Chan explains that younger generations put a premium on their mental well-being and work-life balance, and with the U.S. workforce decreasing in median age, more emphasis probably needs to be put onto retaining younger staff.

What perks do Gen Z candidates look for?

Hiring managers revealed that Gen Z candidates are interested in positions that offer additional perks on top of the usual pull factors of salary and opportunity for advancement. Perks that are most sought after include:

Making room for pets

From the survey, 37 percent of Gen Z dog owners said they would take a pay cut to work for a pet-friendly company. In addition, 64 percent of Gen Z would change jobs or reduce hours to spend more time with their pets.

Consequently, many companies are now including pet insurance and on-site pet care as additional benefits for their employees.

Highlighting inclusivity and diversity

A survey from Monster found 83 percent of Gen Z candidates believe that a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is important when choosing an employer. Gen Z workers look for a strong company culture that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Implementing green employee benefits

This includes candidates who inquire about tuition and student loan reimbursement as part of the hiring package. In addition, many potential Gen Z candidates have asked about paid time-off for volunteer work.

Other candidates ask about development-based social events, like “Think and Drink” sessions in which the team shares drinks while listening to a guest speaker. Furthermore, issues like environment and mental health are also important. Opting for measures like incentivizing electric vehicles by providing office charging ports and offer to subsidize a percentage of the cost of home installations can aid recruitment and retention.