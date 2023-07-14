Connect with us

PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal

US Senator Richard Blumenthal shakes hands with Chief Operating Officer of the PGA Tour Ron Price during a Senate subcommittee hearing examining the business deal between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, backers of LIV Golf
The PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund have dropped a provision from their framework agreement that barred LIV Golf and the Tour from recruiting each other’s players, the PGA Tour confirmed Thursday.

The move comes after the US Department of Justice raised concerns it could violate antitrust law.

“Based on discussions with staff at the Department of Justice, we chose to remove specific language from the Framework Agreement,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“While we believe the language is lawful, we also consider it unnecessary in the spirit of cooperation and because all parties are negotiating in good faith.”

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour stunningly announced on June 7 they had agreed to a deal with the Saudi backers of the rebel LIV Golf circuit that would see the organizations join forces.

The agreement still being finalized follows a bitter two-year civil war that erupted after the launch of LIV Golf, which lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million purses and money guarantees.

The deal has sparked scrutiny not only from the Department of Justice but also from US legislators, with the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations holding a hearing this week into the controversial tie-up.

In addition to antitrust concerns, critics have cited human rights abuses by the Saudi regime.

The PGA Tour has painted the union as a means of healing the rift in the global game — and avoiding lengthy and costly litigation.

“The Framework Agreement sets the stage for an exciting future for professional golf that re-establishes competition at the highest levels of the sport and creates the biggest stage for everyone — players, sponsors, and fans,” the Tour said in its statement on Thursday.

