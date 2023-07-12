Perfect cocktail of digital world and reality: beverage wholesaler turns to blockchain for next big venture

Photo courtesy CryptoWater

In the fizzing landscape of the beverage industry, entrepreneur Mario Tapias is making waves, stirring a refreshing cocktail of water and blockchain technology. This seasoned veteran, known for servicing around 2000 customers in New York City with his wholesale beverage business, is launching CryptoWater, a venture that fuses our daily hydration with the future of finance.

But how do you get from selling beverages to the crypto world?

“I used to sell lemons in a local market farm in Argentina, my birthplace. The business was always in my blood. I was constantly brewing up ideas,” Tapias says, reflecting on his roots in the serene city of San Juan. Fast forward to now, Tapias’ entrepreneurial journey reads like a page from an adventure book.

Due to Argentina’s tough economic landscape, Mario Tapias came to the United States as a 19-year-old kid. Wanting more out of life, he hit the ground running and hasn’t looked back since. However, as a little kid in a huge city, he had to do it alone while learning from his mistakes.

“I was honing my business skills in the most practical way possible. I went from managing Canada Dry beverages routes in the city to owning a beer distribution business with nothing but my two hands. That’s because I was always learning, always expanding, always wanting more and to make something better,” Tapias shares his motivation, as his decades of hard work now yield nearly $100 million in sales per year.

The same motivation pushed Tapias to where he is now, sailing the exciting crypto seas via his latest venture, CryptoWater. It represents not only his adaptability but also his ability to innovate within his field creatively.

As Mario Tapias explains, the venture capitalizes on the untapped potential of blockchain technology in the tangible product sector, making the abstract world of cryptocurrency something you can literally pour into a glass.

“This is nothing more than the evolution of my business narrative. CryptoWater emerged from the idea of combining blockchain technology with real-world products. Most people were using blockchain as software for creating smart contracts or cryptocurrencies, but we thought of utilizing it with something as essential as water,” Tapias explains.

The concept is rather straightforward: buy a bottle of CryptoWater, and earn Drop Coins—a new cryptocurrency unique to this product. “Think of Drop Coins as reward points. They can be used to buy items within our ecosystem,” Tapias elaborates. And for those unfamiliar with the world of cryptocurrency? “It’s no more complicated than using your Apple Wallet. All you need to do is scan the code on the bottle, and voila – your Drop Coins get added to your wallet.”

What sets CryptoWater apart, however, is its underlying ethos of sustainability. Tapias hopes to create a circular consumption model that encourages recycling and responsible water consumption by tying the process of purchasing and drinking water to earn cryptocurrency.

“The second step in this chain is returning the bottle to us. If you do that, you get additional Drop Coins that you can then use to buy items from our website. Our twist on the traditional reward point system rewards the CryptoWater community even further. And it also helps the planet and our environment,” Tapias points out.

While Tapias’ entrepreneurial journey may have begun out of necessity, his continuous learning and curiosity have kept him at the forefront of his industry. CryptoWater may seem like a departure from his traditional background in the beverage industry, but it represents the next logical step in his career—a blend of his existing expertise and a thirst for innovative, sustainable solutions.

In a world constantly searching for the next big thing, Mario Tapias and CryptoWater prove that sometimes, you just need to add a new twist to what already exists. More importantly, they suggest that cryptocurrency’s future may not lie in Silicon Valley server farms but instead in the cool, refreshing taste of blockchain-bottled water.