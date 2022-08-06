Image courtesy Mehracki

Textbook company Pearson announces plan to retrieve second-hand sale income with NFTs. This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Mehracki.

As students often sell resources that they no longer need, a huge amount of profit is lost for Pearson while students gain access to their study content without directly supporting the company themselves. Pearson is keen to tap into this lost economy and has landed on NFT sales as a solution, profiting from the rise in popularity of digital textbooks..

NFTs allow the publisher to track the ownership of a book even when it changes hands. Some Pearson textbooks have been resold up to seven times with Pearson only getting income from the first sale, however, blockchain technology enables Pearson to participate in every stage of these transactions.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) both have huge NFT marketplaces where NFTs are sold, swapped and bought. Meanwhile, Mehracki (MKI) is a new cryptocurrency currently in its presale but hoping to launch an NFT marketplace in the future. For more information about Mehracki (MKI), read here.

So, what does this move by Pearson mean for these three coins? What is the future of NFT marketplaces?

NFTs and Publishing Houses

NFTs receive mixed reviews in the wider press with lots of people unsure of their point, especially as pieces of art. Ethereum and Solana both have huge NFT trading platforms, however, they are only slowly becoming mainstream. A recent project run by Damien Hirst proved that a majority of art traders opted to trade their NFT of the artwork for the physical piece, clearly still seeing less value in digital ownership.

However, NFTs have recently become more practically useful. Companies and festivals have started using them as membership keys, providing access to special events and wider communities. Their practical uses in society are becoming more evident. This new move by Pearson could expand NFT use even further, opening it up to the publishing world.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) both have huge NFT marketplaces that are mostly for users to join NFT communities, such Ethereum’s ‘Rubber Duck Bath Party’, or more famously their ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’. Solanart is an NFT marketplace to for trading art in the form of Solana NFTs. Changing the NFT narrative and introducing book publishing to these spaces could boost wider perceptions of NFT use while also bringing more traffic to Ethereum and Solana’s platforms.

What does this mean for the new coin Mehracki?

Mehracki’s roadmap shows NFT airdrops in Phase 3 and the launch of an NFT Marketplace in Phase 4. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) already have established platforms for the buying and selling of NFTs, however, Mehracki is still in development. If Pearson’s adoption completely changes the NFT scene by introducing book publishing as a major aspect, Mehracki (MKI) is ready to adapt. The feel-good meme coin Mehracki has the perfect space to include positive books centered on mindfulness, mental health, and life advice.

