Payment processing systems: A must-read guide for every small business

The growth of a business depends upon the services and customer satisfaction along with the product quality offered by one. So, you need to consider every section of your business, from production to marketing to sales to after-sales services. In between all these processes, a payment processing system plays a major role in making a difference to your business and separate you from your competitors.

Because providing a seamless transaction system, you can enhance customer relationships and improve your market reputation.

What is a Payment Processing System?

A payment processing system accepts and rejects the payment transactions on behalf of a business and acts as a middleman between a business and its customers.

The efficiency of your payment processing system impacts the growth of your business; therefore, it is time for you to reevaluate your business growth strategies and include an electronic payment system for your business if you have not done it already.

We understand that such a huge investment may impact the net worth of a small business. Still, as the world is turning digital, it is not a time for second thought but to upgrade your business and switch to a digital method and leave your traditional methods behind.

What is an Electronic/Digital Payment Processing system?

The processing system which allows digital payment through credit/debit cards or payment wallets online is known as the electronic payment processing system. It digitally moves the money from your customer’s bank account, credit card, or online payment wallet to your bank account.

What are the Reasons to Switch to Electronic Payment Processing System?

Since an electronic payment system lets your customer pay instantly through their mobile phones, therefore with expert advice and a safe and secure payment processing system, you can offer your customers a smooth and hassle-free transaction experience.

Here are some of the major reasons you should upgrade your electronic payment system to grow your business:

Increase in Online Customers : People have been shifting to online shopping for the past few years, but the pandemic has sped up the rate. Now people prefer ordering services and products online rather than in physical stores.

: People have been shifting to online shopping for the past few years, but the pandemic has sped up the rate. Now people prefer ordering services and products online rather than in physical stores. Go Cashless: Since the governments encourage people to go cashless and look at the benefits of cashless payments, people have turned down cash payments and prefer contact-less payments.

Since the governments encourage people to go cashless and look at the benefits of cashless payments, people have turned down cash payments and prefer contact-less payments. Growth of E-Commerce : Even if a business has a physical store, they have to establish their presence on the internet through their websites and GMB pages, where they provide access to their services with just a few clicks.

: Even if a business has a physical store, they have to establish their presence on the internet through their websites and GMB pages, where they provide access to their services with just a few clicks. Hassle-Free Payment: It takes less than a few minutes to complete the transactions and get notifications; therefore, it is the most convenient mode of payment.

It takes less than a few minutes to complete the transactions and get notifications; therefore, it is the most convenient mode of payment. Compatible with Different Shopping Channels : Although there is an increase in e-commerce sources, sometimes people order their products through mail when a business does not sell their products online. The buying journey of people is a mixture of online, in-store, and direct mail orders.

: Although there is an increase in e-commerce sources, sometimes people order their products through mail when a business does not sell their products online. The buying journey of people is a mixture of online, in-store, and direct mail orders. Secure Mode: The major concern of people linked with a payment method is security from the frauds and hacks; earlier, people were reluctant to share their information, but now, the secure payment processing systems are encrypted to provide people safety from data breaches and fraud. Therefore, now people have started trusting the electronic mode of payment.

The major concern of people linked with a payment method is security from the frauds and hacks; earlier, people were reluctant to share their information, but now, the secure payment processing systems are encrypted to provide people safety from data breaches and fraud. Therefore, now people have started trusting the electronic mode of payment. Enhances Productivity : Electronic payment procession system has an additional feature known as automation, which saves a lot of time as it reduces the time taken for data entry, processing paper invoices, and resolving customer queries which in return enhances the productivity of staff.

: Electronic payment procession system has an additional feature known as automation, which saves a lot of time as it reduces the time taken for data entry, processing paper invoices, and resolving customer queries which in return enhances the productivity of staff. Integrate All the Systems : since the payment process is connected with other parts of a business, such as accounting, billing, customer relationship management (CRM), therefore to enhance the efficiency of a business, an electronic payment processing system allows the payment process integrates with these operations, which further saves time and energy of staff members.

: since the payment process is connected with other parts of a business, such as accounting, billing, customer relationship management (CRM), therefore to enhance the efficiency of a business, an electronic payment processing system allows the payment process integrates with these operations, which further saves time and energy of staff members. Provides Alternate Payment methods to Customers: In the present time, digitization has overshadowed all the traditional ways of living, and payment methods are not behind as we get to choose from a wide range of payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, online payment wallets, gift cards, token points and many more through their mobile phones, desktops, and tablets. Additionally, the variation is not just limited to payment methods. Still, it has extended to the mix payments such as direct bank transfers to prepaid cards, gift cards to buy-now, pay-later options, and payment processors. Access to these alternatives provides your customer with a range of choices and helps your business retain them for the next transactions.

In the present time, digitization has overshadowed all the traditional ways of living, and payment methods are not behind as we get to choose from a wide range of payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, online payment wallets, gift cards, token points and many more through their mobile phones, desktops, and tablets. Additionally, the variation is not just limited to payment methods. Still, it has extended to the mix payments such as direct bank transfers to prepaid cards, gift cards to buy-now, pay-later options, and payment processors. Access to these alternatives provides your customer with a range of choices and helps your business retain them for the next transactions. Direct Payment Process: People prefer direct payment relationships as they offer more extensive payments expertise, superior customer service, 24/7 troubleshooting, fraud protection, data security assistance, and many other services which further enhance customers’ experience with your business. Additionally, direct pricing offers more savings because there is no involvement from a third party.

How to Initiate Electronic Payment Processing System?

First and foremost, the step to begin with the payment processing system is to have a website for your business where your customers get the option to make transactions and choose a payment mode. So, if your business does not have a website, then it is time to have one; take help from an expert to get a customized gateway for payments.

The second step is to choose a merchant service provider or a payment processing system, and selecting a premium services provider is essential to have a reliable payment processing system.

What are the Things One Should Consider While Selecting a Payment Processing System?

Selecting a reliable, trustworthy, and secure payment processing system is essential to grow your business. Only an easy and seamless payment process will help you retain customers for next time.

Consider the time taken to set up a processing system so that customers do not have to wait longer and get done with the transaction in a few seconds.

Choose a service provider that offers a wide range of payment methods such as gift cards, ACH, e-check, and mobile wallets to engage more customers.

Check for different notification features such as order and shipment confirmations and easy returns to attract more customers.

Consider integrating payment systems with other business applications such as accounting programs and inventory management.

Look Out for compatibility of the payment system with different devices so that people can access the system from either of their electronic devices such as desktops, mobile phones, and tablets.

Consider a cost-efficient yet premium payment processing system because both factors are essential to maintain your business’s balance sheet. Additionally, the fees do not include customers’ bank charges, pre-negotiated percentage fees charged by the credit card association, and fees charged by the merchant bank. Therefore, keep all these fees in mind while considering a payment processing system.

Last but not least comes the most important feature of payment security tools such as Address Verification Service (AVS), fraud screening, chargeback prevention, and tokenization to provide a reliable and secure payment experience to the customer.

Thus, considering an electronic payment processing system can enhance your services and help to strengthen your relationship with your customers for long-term business. Therefore, add a premium, reliable, and secure payment processing system to grow your business. Additionally, an expert can help you select the best system at an affordable price.

