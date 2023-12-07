Pancho Timmons redefines DE&I consulting in America

Photo courtesy of Pancho Timmons

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The topic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) in corporate America has been subject to intense discussion and re-evaluation, particularly in the wake of recent changes to Affirmative Action laws. Emerging as a pioneer in this crucial area, Pancho Timmons advocates for a transformative approach in DE&I consulting.

Timmons’ stance is a reaction to a noticeable shift in corporate attitudes towards DE&I initiatives. He argues that traditional approaches often lead to superficial compliance rather than substantial change.

A backdrop painted with diversity

Timmons’ contribution to the DE&I sector extends beyond advocacy; through his company, Connect in Effect, he actively helps businesses navigate and participate in evolving socio-economic trends. Focusing on the tangible benefits of Diversity and Inclusion, Timmons has positioned himself as a thought leader in the DE&I consulting space. “Diversity and Inclusion are not mere checkboxes. When used correctly, they’re powerful tools that can catalyse unprecedented growth,” Timmons claims. In 2023, with a significant 51% of new hires in the US identifying as racial or ethnic minorities, the relevance and impact of Connect in Effect have become more pronounced.

Another key aspect of Timmons’ DE&I work is the annual Business Diversity Conference, a cornerstone of his endeavours. This conference annually gathers thought leaders, industry experts, and change-makers, transforming theoretical discussions into actionable DE&I strategies with real-world implications. With about 200 attendees each year, the conference facilitates a rich exchange of ideas and experiences, contributing significantly to the field.

Timmons also emphasises ‘Kindness in Action’ as a core principle of his business ethos, embodying the principles of DE&I in every endeavour. “It’s about making a difference, one action at a time,” he says, reflecting his commitment to creating a broader positive impact through his DE&I consulting approach.

In the backdrop of Pancho Timmons’ innovative work in DE&I, it’s crucial to acknowledge the persistent employment challenges faced by people with disabilities, an often overlooked aspect of diversity. Recent data sheds light on this critical issue, emphasising the need for inclusive practices in corporate America.

The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is notably higher than for those without, currently at 10.3% compared to 5.3%. This stark disparity underscores the significant barriers faced by individuals with disabilities in accessing employment opportunities. Furthermore, the employment gap is evident in the workforce participation rates, where only about one-third of working-age adults with disabilities are employed, compared to over three-quarters of adults without disabilities.

The challenge extends into the educated demographic. College-educated adults with disabilities face lower employment rates, at 54%, compared to their non-disabled peers at 84%. This indicates that even educational attainment does not necessarily bridge the employment gap for individuals with disabilities.

Moreover, employment trends reveal a tendency towards part-time employment among workers with disabilities. About one in four employed individuals with disabilities works part-time, compared to one in six workers without disabilities. This suggests a skewed employment landscape for those with disabilities. Additionally, self-employment rates are lower among people with disabilities, hinting at potential barriers to entrepreneurship for this group.

People with cognitive disabilities, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, face even more daunting employment challenges, with an employment rate of just over 20%. This highlights the need for targeted initiatives to improve employment outcomes for this group.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most common occupation groups for people with disabilities are in areas such as office and administrative support, sales, management, and transportation jobs. This distribution of occupations suggests potential areas for focused job training and placement efforts.

Timmons underscores the importance of these statistics, viewing them not merely as numbers but as reflections of the real-life challenges that must be addressed in any comprehensive DE&I strategy. “Our approach to diversity and inclusion must be robust, recognizing the unique hurdles faced by people with disabilities in the workforce,” he asserts. “It’s about creating opportunities and breaking down barriers, ensuring that everyone has the chance to contribute and succeed.”

A new approach to DE&I

Building on his critique of existing practices, Timmons proposes a new approach to DE&I methodologies, highlighting their inability to generate tangible returns on investment. “Many DE&I initiatives only scratch the surface, failing to address the deeper, systemic issues within organisations,” he remarks. His critique extends to the superficial nature of some initiatives, which he believes do not address the deeper, systemic issues within organisational cultures.

In response, Timmons advocates for a strategy differentiating DE&I from broader social justice efforts. He argues that companies can create more impactful and lasting changes by focusing on internal culture and dynamics. According to him, this inner transformation can have ripple effects that extend beyond the organisation.

Impact of affirmative action repeal

In the context of these significant legal changes, Timmons notes the impact of the repeal of affirmative action policies has led to a dynamic shift in the corporate approach to DE&I. Timmons observes that these changes have resulted in a growing scepticism about the effectiveness of DE&I initiatives, pushing some companies to reconsider or even discard their DE&I programs.

This new legal landscape presents unique challenges and opportunities. Timmons emphasises that while affirmative action was intended to address historical disparities, it has also faced criticism for potentially compromising meritocracy and inadvertently fostering reverse discrimination and stigmatisation.

Critique of current DE&I practices

Delving deeper into the current state of DE&I, Timmons articulates that many initiatives, often driven by quotas, result in tokenistic inclusion. He highlights that these approaches can lead to feelings of exclusion among marginalised groups, negatively impacting employee engagement and increasing turnover rates.

Moreover, Timmons raises concerns about the tendency of some companies to equate diversity with mere numeric representation. He argues that such a superficial approach overlooks the importance of creating an inclusive environment where all employees feel valued and empowered.

Strategies for effective DE&I

To address these shortcomings, Timmons outlines several strategies for more effective DE&I in organisations. He advocates for a comprehensive assessment of applicants, focusing on their individual merits, potential, and unique contributions beyond demographic characteristics. “It’s essential to recognize diverse cognitive approaches, backgrounds, and experiences to enrich organisational culture,” he explains.

He also calls for a broader understanding of diversity. This includes recognizing diverse cognitive approaches, backgrounds, and experiences enriching the organisational culture. Additionally, Timmons stresses the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration within teams.

Recommendations for future DE&I efforts

Emphasising the importance of adaptability, Timmons underscores the need for continuous evolution in DE&I strategies. He suggests that organisations regularly review and adapt their policies to align with evolving societal expectations and legal standards. This involves open dialogue and flexibility in implementing DE&I initiatives.

He also reiterates the role of leadership in driving DE&I efforts, proposing that leaders should be held accountable for fostering an inclusive culture and undergo regular training to enhance their understanding and competency in managing diversity.

Envisioning a bright and inclusive future

Pancho Timmons envisions a future where DE&I initiatives lead to profound cultural transformation within corporations. He believes effective DE&I strategies should go beyond mere compliance, actively enhancing internal culture and positively impacting societal dynamics. “Adopting this new approach is not just about compliance,” he remarks, “It’s about embracing change that fosters inclusivity and diversity at every level.”

Timmons’ vision is for DE&I to be deeply integrated into corporate culture, influencing not only policies and practices but also all employees’ everyday interactions and mindsets. He sees this approach as key to creating truly inclusive workplaces that can drive innovation and positive societal change. “It’s about building a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered,” he concludes, highlighting the transformative potential of DE&I in the corporate world.