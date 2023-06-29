Pakistan’s digital dynamo: Arslan Sadiq’s journey of creating a web of social impact

Photo courtesy Arslan Sadiq

In today’s digital age, the internet emerged as a disruptive force, irreversibly transforming how societies interact, transact, and evolve. It has become a global town square, a market, a classroom, and a platform for innovation and change. While many have leveraged the power of the digital world for personal or commercial success, others have ventured to harness this force for broader societal change. This is the tale of Arslan Sadiq, a Pakistani entrepreneur who uses the internet as a catalyst, not just to propel his own entrepreneurial journey but to drive profound social impact across Pakistan.

Arslan, an early tech adopter, saw the internet’s potential from the get-go. Beginning his journey in the digital marketing space, Arslan demonstrated exceptional acumen for the field and quickly rose through the ranks. His determination and innovative thinking led him to establish the Global Hosting Service, a leading provider of domain registration and dedicated servers, along with services in VPS, hosting resellers, shared hosting, and SEO hosting. The brand also ventured into web and software development, SMS/email, and social media marketing services, proving itself as a comprehensive solution in the digital arena. Today, the company stands tall as a Gold Channel Partner of the .PK registry and is globally recognized as the top seller of .pk domains.

As he ascended the ranks of digital influence, Arslan quickly evolved from an entrepreneur into an influencer. That’s when he discovered the immense potential of the digital world as a platform for advocacy. His transformative vision propelled him into leadership roles within more than 150 youth organizations across Pakistan, culminating in the creation of Pakistan Youth Activism. In addition to his role as CEO, Arslan serves as the Editor-in-chief of The Post Pakistan, using journalism to shed light on vital issues. His prowess in the digital sphere also led him to become a Digital Media Consultant for top-tier businesses such as Green Entertainment TV, Imarat Group, and Agency 21 International.

Beyond the corporate realm, Arslan extends his sphere of influence into other areas of social transformation. He is also the founder of Pakistan’s largest IT Group and bloggers group, assembling diverse communities into a potent force for change. His digital footprint continues to grow as he manages a vast network of pages, groups, and forums, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among millions of followers.

Arslan’s work has always been underpinned by a profound commitment to social advocacy. This commitment finds expression in his various roles, including Patron in Chief of the Global Youth Association and Chairman of the Advisory Council of Volunteer Force Pakistan. He’s also stepped into the medical field as the Social Media Head of the Young Doctors Association, representing the voice of the healthcare sector.

With over 10 million followers on various social media platforms, Arslan’s digital influence is unquestionable. However, it’s the ability to use this influence to drive change that truly sets him apart. His efforts have demonstrated that the digital world can be more than a market or a forum—it can be a powerful tool for driving social transformation and creating lasting impact. In short, Arslan Sadiq is not just an entrepreneur or a digital influencer; he is a digital dynamo, tirelessly spinning a web of social impact across Pakistan.