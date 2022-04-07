Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Pakistan rupee nosedives against dollar as political crisis rocks confidence

The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday.

Published

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raises his arms at a rally in the capital on March 27. Khan is fighting for his political life after the opposition raised a no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raises his arms at a rally in the capital on March 27. Khan is fighting for his political life after the opposition raised a no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raises his arms at a rally in the capital on March 27. Khan is fighting for his political life after the opposition raised a no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHI

The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday as an ongoing political crisis rocked confidence in the currency.

The rupee has been declining for months, but the fall became precipitous in March when opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that led to the dissolution of the national assembly last week.

The rupee has lost over six percent in a month, and on the open market Thursday was at 191 — and 189 at the interbank rate.

“The political mess has ensued from uncertainty and this badly reflects on the rupee,” said Mohammad Sohail, chief of Topline Securities, a Karachi based brokerage and economic research house.

Pakistan’s supreme court was sitting Thursday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Khan to dissolve the national assembly.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which rely on remittances from the diaspora, have failed to stop a growing trade deficit.

Pakistan rupee

Pakistan rupee – Copyright AFP John SAEKI

Reserves have fallen to $12 billion from $16 billion since March as the deficit hit 70 percent for the nine months of the fiscal year spanning 2021-22.

Since July 2021, the rupee has lost 18 percent of its value against the dollar.

Relations with the United States and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also critical factors.

The IMF has approved a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan to support its balance of payment issue in 2019.

Half was disbursed, but the rest is being renegotiated.

In this article:devluation, Politics, Rupee
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Bogged-down Russian tanks are soon to become a more common sight Bogged-down Russian tanks are soon to become a more common sight

World

Op-Ed: ‘Z is for Zero’ — Delusions are destroying Russia as a nation

This is where the delusions become suicidal.

19 hours ago
A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month by Russian forces A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month by Russian forces

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A resident searches for the graves of relatives in a cemetery in the northern Ukrainian town of Chernigiv, which was bombarded for a month...

19 hours ago
A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022 A young evacuee with her dog arrives in Zaporizhzhia on April 6, 2022

World

Red Cross evacuee convoy arrives from Russian-held city

A Red Cross convoy arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol.

12 hours ago
A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped A Maxar satellite image taken on March 2 shows buildings on fire in the city of Mariupol, where nearly 100,000 people remain trapped

World

Op-Ed: Mobile crematoria ‘just happen’ to be in Mariupol? There’s more to this than the obvious

In this case, real justice must be done.

1 hour ago