Over half of Canadian businesses regret recent software purchase

Over half of Canadian businesses regret recent software purchases according to a new survey. Yet a significant 69 percent still plan to increase their software spending in 2025, highlighting a growing reliance on technology to drive growth and efficiency. This is according to a survey from the firm Capterra.

Technological advancements, particularly in areas like generative AI, have emerged as the most influential external factor shaping business goals, with 59 percent of Canadian companies citing it as a key driver.

This influence surpasses even the pressures of competition and labour market challenges, highlighting a clear shift in strategic priorities (by 53 percent and 40 percent of Canadian professionals, respectively).

The survey indicates that businesses anticipate growth, with 82 percent of decision-makers expecting increased revenue, there’s a noticeable alignment between business expansion and tech investments.

Companies are focusing on software that supports scalability and operational performance, with learning management, business intelligence, and IT support tools leading the charge.

Over the past 12 months, Canadian businesses have invested heavily in software that supports employee development, collaboration, and learning—all essential capabilities for a growing company. The most widely adopted software type was learning management (55 percent), followed by business intelligence (BI) software (54 percent), and help desk and IT support (53 percent).

The journey has potential hurdles. For example, a significant 56 percent of decision-makers report regretting at least one tech purchase in the past 18 months. Security concerns, data management, and compatibility issues are among the primary challenges they face.

Many of these issues can be avoided by being mindful of key challenges associated with purchasing software.

Canadian businesses say the top three challenges they face in buying software include security concerns (48 percent), data management (35 percent), and compatibility with existing systems (35 percent).

Among software buyers who expressed dissatisfaction with a purchase, 36 percent report that this stems from the software being more expensive than expected. Beyond the subscription cost, businesses should consider the total cost of ownership, which may include fees for implementation, customization, data migration, user training, or customer support. Another 34 percent of regretful buyers cited difficulties with training and onboarding, and 31% cited poor technical support. This demonstrates the need for businesses to set clear expectations for customer support requirements with potential vendors early on in the evaluation process.

Additionally, the importance of vendor reputation and comprehensive customer support has become increasingly evident, as businesses strive to avoid buyer’s regret.