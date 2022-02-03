Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Over 7 million visited Dubai in 2021 tourism turnaround

Published

Dubai skyline with the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel (C) and the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa (background-L)
Dubai skyline with the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel (C) and the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa (background-L) - Copyright AFP/File Chris DELMAS
Dubai skyline with the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel (C) and the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa (background-L) - Copyright AFP/File Chris DELMAS

More than seven million foreign tourists visited Dubai last year, marking a “remarkable turnaround”, the government of the Gulf city state hosting the Expo world fair announced Thursday. 

The figure was up 32 percent on 2020, the first full year of the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai’s economy and tourism department said in a statement.

It hailed the recovery as “a remarkable turnaround amid continuing global challenges”.

This year, however, missile attacks since last month by Yemeni rebels on the United Arab Emirates of which Dubai is a member have prompted US and UK travel warnings.

Missile and drone attacks by Huthi rebels in Yemen, in whose war the UAE is a military supporter of the government, have rattled the Gulf state’s image as a haven of stability in the turbulent Middle East.

Dubai, home of the world’s tallest tower, super-luxury hotels and swanky nightclubs, has since October 1 hosted Expo 2020 which runs until March 31.

The glitzy emirate, a trading and leisure hub for which tourism is a pillar of the economy, attracted a massive 16.7 million tourists from the East and West in 2019, before Covid-19 restrictions.

It has recorded a total of more than 850,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 2,250 deaths.

In this article:Economy, Tourism, UAE, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

World records fewest Guinea worm cases in history

Guinea worm disease in decline - the fourteen cases occurred in just four countries.

23 hours ago
Taiwan scrambled its own fighter jets on Sunday as China launched its biggest incursion into the self-ruled island's air defence zone since October Taiwan scrambled its own fighter jets on Sunday as China launched its biggest incursion into the self-ruled island's air defence zone since October

World

Op-Ed: Historical tipping point? USA vs the new real world, Ukraine and Taiwan

This time, it’s serious. US military and strategic defeat is possible with a bit of good old-fashioned incompetence

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Major lawsuit for Facebook includes billionaire, cryptocurrency, and money laundering

This court case has global ramifications. All the issues raised by Mr. Forrest are perfectly valid grounds for a lawsuit.

13 hours ago

Business

NFT museum opens its doors in United States

A museum dedicated to NFTs — the blockchain-based creations that have taken the artworld by storm -- has opened its doors in the United...

5 hours ago