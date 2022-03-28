Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Published

Oscar ratings got a boost this year with more than 15 million Americans watching when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
Oscar ratings got a boost this year with more than 15 million Americans watching when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock - Copyright AFP/File SUJIT JAISWAL
Oscar ratings got a boost this year with more than 15 million Americans watching when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock - Copyright AFP/File SUJIT JAISWAL

The Oscars were in desperate need of a ratings boost — and, on a night when Will Smith stunned viewers by slapping Chris Rock on stage, some 15.36 million Americans tuned in.

Preliminary audience figures, revealed by broadcaster ABC on Monday, represent a significant recovery from last year’s record-low 9.85 million live viewers, although they are still the second-lowest in televised Academy Awards history.

The moment when Smith struck comedian Rock for quipping about his wife’s hair-loss condition immediately went viral online, launching countless memes and opinions both defending and condemning the best actor winner.

The ratings recovery mirrors those of several other awards shows including television’s Emmys in September and the recent Screen Actors Guild award ceremonies. 

Many award shows were forced to stage virtual or low-key ceremonies in 2021 because of the pandemic, and drew unusually low audiences.

Oscars figures last year fell by around 50 percent from the previous ceremony’s 23.6 million, which was already a record low, as award shows struggle to remain relevant in an era of social media and binge-watching on streaming networks.

Academy producers this year resorted to innovations such as pre-taping the announcements of winners in several less starry Oscars categories, and adding a “fan favorite” prize for a film voted by Twitter users.

Sunday night’s show also ended with a historic win for “CODA,” which featured a mainly deaf cast, and was the first best picture triumph for a streaming service.

But it was an unscripted and highly controversial moment that created the Oscars’ talking point Sunday, as Smith strode onto the Oscars stage and slapped Rock for a joke comparing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith to the character “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition causing hair loss.

Official ratings will be released on Tuesday. 

In this article:Entertainment, Film, Oscars, Ratings, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

8 hours ago
Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active Volunteers man a checkpoint in Stoyanka where Russian snipers are active

World

‘Surrender or die’: Ghost village tries to push back Russians

Russian snipers are still targeting the deserted crossroads into the village of Stoyanka, but Andrii Ostapets hopes to bring food to his neighbours.

17 hours ago
Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market" Major French retailer Auchan, whose logo is pictured on a shopping center in Moscow on March 24, 2022, has remained in Russia, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to insist that "French companies must quit the Russian market"

Business

Spotlight of shame on companies sticking with Russia

American professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld is putting public pressure on Western companies that maintain operations in Russia.

16 hours ago
The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture

Entertainment

‘CODA’ triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer.

14 hours ago