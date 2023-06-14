Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia

Scandinavian organisations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone.
AFP

Published

Swedish soldiers will soon no longer be munching on Oreo cookies after the nation's military joined a boycott of products made by Mondelez over the company's continued presence in Russia
Swedish soldiers will soon no longer be munching on Oreo cookies after the nation's military joined a boycott of products made by Mondelez over the company's continued presence in Russia - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}
Swedish soldiers will soon no longer be munching on Oreo cookies after the nation's military joined a boycott of products made by Mondelez over the company's continued presence in Russia - Copyright ${image.metadata.node.credit} ${image.metadata.node.creator}

Scandinavian organisations are boycotting US group Mondelez, maker of snacks like Oreo and Toblerone, due to the group’s continued presence in Russia, as Norway’s government held a meeting Wednesday with several actors.

Airlines SAS and Norwegian, hotel chains, the Norwegian football federation and the Swedish military are among those rejecting products made by the company formerly known as Kraft Foods and its subsidiaries Freia in Norway and Marabou in Sweden.

In late May, Mondelez was added to a list of “international sponsors of war” drawn up by Ukrainian authorities, accused of being susceptible of financing Moscow’s war in Ukraine by maintaining activities in Russia and paying taxes there.

The Swedish military therefore this week asked its suppliers to replace Mondelez products with other brands.

“We are doing this to be in line with our other actions towards Ukraine,” spokeswoman Guna Graufelds told AFP.

Several actors, including retail chains — none of which have joined the boycott at this stage — requested guidelines from Norwegian authorities during a meeting on Wednesday.

“Our message is clear that it is up to companies themselves to make these choices and for consumers to decide”, and not up to authorities, said Halvard Ingebrigtsen, a state secretary in Norway’s Trade and Industry Ministry.

Mondelez insisted it has only “limited operations” in Russia and that none of its subsidiary Freia’s products are made in the country.

“Our parent company, Mondelez International, respects all political decisions and sanctions,” Freia said.

Other groups on the Ukrainian list of “sponsors of war” include Auchan, Procter &amp; Gamble, Metro, Yves Rocher and Bonduelle.

In this article:Boycott, Conflict, Food, Norway, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Fed starts interest rate meeting as inflation continues to cool

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday kicked off a two-day meeting to set its benchmark lending rate.

24 hours ago
Policemen of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) patrol in front on the Great Mosque in Timbuktu on December 8, 2021 Policemen of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) patrol in front on the Great Mosque in Timbuktu on December 8, 2021

World

UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peacekeeping mission

Policemen of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) patrol in front on the Great Mosque in Timbuktu on December 8, 2021 -...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Previously unknown antibiotic resistance is widespread among bacteria

The research team is working on integrating the new data into the international EMBARK project.

20 hours ago
Respected French daily Le Monde was one of the media organisations impersonated in the false information campaign Respected French daily Le Monde was one of the media organisations impersonated in the false information campaign

World

France says uncovers major disinformation campaign by Russia

Respected French daily Le Monde was one of the media organisations impersonated in the false information campaign - Copyright AFP OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLEDelphine TOUITOU, Fabien...

23 hours ago