Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

AFP

Published

OceanGate, which operated the Titan sub (pictured here during an undated descent) before it imploded last month, said it is suspending all expeditions
OceanGate, which operated the Titan sub (pictured here during an undated descent) before it imploded last month, said it is suspending all expeditions - Copyright OceanGate Expeditions/AFP Handout
OceanGate, which operated the Titan sub (pictured here during an undated descent) before it imploded last month, said it is suspending all expeditions - Copyright OceanGate Expeditions/AFP Handout

The company that operated the sub which imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, killing all five people aboard, said Thursday it had halted all activities indefinitely.

The Titan sub was reported missing on June 18 and the US Coast Guard said on June 22 that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion, ending a desperate rescue operation that had captivated the world.

Experts last week recovered presumed human remains from the sub wreckage that was found on the deep ocean floor and taken to the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland in east Canada.

US-based OceanGate said on its website that it had “suspended all exploration and commercial operations” after the tragedy, in which company CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead.

Also on board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

They are presumed to have died instantly when the Titan, about the size of an SUV car, imploded under the crushing pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of more than two miles (nearly four kilometers).

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which sits 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

In this article:Accident, Canada, submersible, Titanic, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023 General Motors' premium Cadillac lines scored higher sales in the second quarter of 2023

Business

Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US

Leading automakers reported a jump in quarterly US car sales reflecting increased vehicle inventory levels.

24 hours ago
Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter Meta's Threads is hoping to quickly become a major rival to Twitter

Business

Twitter rivals pile up with Meta’s Threads launch

Facebook is jumping into the ring, launching its own contender to dethrone Twitter as the go-to website for the media, officials and celebrities.

19 hours ago
'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country 'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country

World

Alps to Atlas: Swiss-inspired cheese comes to Algeria mountains

'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country -...

14 hours ago
JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling

Business

JetBlue to end American Airlines joint venture after court ruling

JetBlue said it will wind down a flying alliance with American Airlines after an unfavorable court ruling - Copyright AFP/File Stefani ReynoldsJetBlue said Wednesday...

21 hours ago