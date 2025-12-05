Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

OpenAI strikes deal on US$4.6 bn AI centre in Australia

AFP

Published

OpenAI and Australia's NextDC have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence centre in western Sydney
OpenAI and Australia's NextDC have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence centre in western Sydney - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
OpenAI and Australia's NextDC have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence centre in western Sydney - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

ChatGPT maker OpenAI and an Australian data centre operator have agreed to develop a multibillion-dollar AI centre in Sydney.

Brisbane-headquartered NextDC said Friday it signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI to develop an artificial intelligence campus and a “supercluster” of graphics processing units. 

The two firms will collaborate on planning, development and operation of the AI infrastructure partnership in western Sydney, NextDC said in a statement.

NextDC shares were up 4.1 percent in early afternoon trade.

Australia’s government said the Aus$7 billion (US$4.6 billion) development would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs during its construction, and ongoing technical, manufacturing, engineering and operational roles.

The project would use long-term power purchase agreements for new renewable energy sources and “next generation” features not requiring drinking water for cooling, the government said.

“It’s more proof Australia has the talent, clean energy potential, trade partnerships, and policy settings needed to be one of the big winners when it comes to AI,” said Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

“Partnerships like these will help create good jobs, boost skills, and spread AI adoption across our economy.”

In this article:AI, Australia, Computers, NextDC, OpenAI, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Leap forward: Shortening the timeline for quantum computing applications

Researchers estimated the compute time and number of physical qubits required to accurately predict the ground state energy of P450.

23 hours ago
Trucks have faced queues of up to six miles (10 kilometres) this month on the approach to Dover -- Europe's busiest port for roll-on, roll-off freight Trucks have faced queues of up to six miles (10 kilometres) this month on the approach to Dover -- Europe's busiest port for roll-on, roll-off freight

Business

Q&A: One dollar spent on agility is worth ten spent on prediction

The idea of the Digital Supply Chain Officer is to move from systems that only show information to systems that can act on it.

23 hours ago
The move against the US giant marks the latest move by the 27-nation EU to rein in Big Tech The move against the US giant marks the latest move by the 27-nation EU to rein in Big Tech

Social Media

EU hits Meta with antitrust probe over WhatsApp AI features

The EU said it has opened an antitrust probe to determine if the way Meta is rolling out AI features in WhatsApp breaches competition...

17 hours ago
File photo by Ryan Francoz for Digital Journal File photo by Ryan Francoz for Digital Journal

Business

What leaders get wrong about control

Why pressure reveals more about decision-making than planning ever could

6 hours ago