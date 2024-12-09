Connect with us

OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Sora is 'going to get a lot, lot better'
OpenAI on Monday released the latest version of its highly anticipated Sora video generator to the public, stepping into an increasingly crowded field of AI tools that has raised concerns about disruption to creative industries.

The company behind ChatGPT said its latest version, dubbed Sora Turbo, offers significant speed improvements over the February preview model and can create high-definition videos lasting up to 22 seconds.

While tech giants Google and Meta have also announced similar video tools, none have yet met the huge expectations set for AI since the launch of ChatGPT two years ago.

In a launch demonstration, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the video technology’s early stage but insisted that “it’s going to get a lot, lot better.”

The service will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, though notably absent from European and British markets for now. 

“We’re going to try our hardest to be able to launch there,” Altman said in a livestream.

Basic subscribers can generate up to 50 videos monthly at standard definition, with options to create content in various aspect ratios and incorporate existing media.

OpenAI has implemented safeguards against misuse, including verification metadata and visible watermarks. 

The company is temporarily restricting the generation of videos featuring real people while it strengthens anti-deepfake measures.

Despite the launch, Sora still faces technical challenges. 

Early reviews note inconsistent realism and difficulties with complex sequences. 

An OpenAI employee tempered expectations in the announcement livestream: “If you come into Sora with the expectation that you’ll just be able to click a button and generate a feature film, I think you’re coming in with the wrong expectation.”

In this article:AI, OpenAI, Tech, US
