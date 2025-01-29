Op-Ed: Federal workers buyout – Utterly clueless, incredibly expensive, and much worse

Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

The offer to buy out Federal workers has made a lot of noise as a Project 2025 initiative. Project 2025 is a sort of methamphetamine masturbatory wish list for rewriting America in the image of hyper-conservatism, This isn’t “disruption”:, it’s destruction on a colossal scale.

It won’t work.

This one action will definitely do long-term serious damage to America from top to bottom.

You’re not replacing mail clerks and checkout chicks, you idiots. You’re replacing the people with the knowledge who know how to manage what’s actually happening.

This buyout involves retrenching virtually the entire Federal workforce and replacing it with “Trump loyalists”. This is largely because of Trump’s constant conflicts with Federal laws.

It also has echoes of his previous term, in which Federal administrators obstructed a lot of his more bizarre schemes.

At best it’s insane beyond any possible meaning of the word incompetence.

At worst, it’s a lot worse.

This is what’s likely to happen:

2 million or so employees will get 7 months wages. That’s a lot of billions of dollars.

Any number of untrained people will need to be hired, trained, and placed, taking about a year at least. That process is also very expensive.

In the interim, it’s anyone’s guess what condition Federal government administration will be in.

Any Federal government operation will be under the “guidance” of sycophants.

These people will not be able to do even basic admin work with any level of competence for about two years. (Admittedly, they’re probably there to not do the jobs at all.)

As a definition of inefficiency, it’s unparalleled. Nobody else has ever produced such a ready-mix catastrophe of destroying basic administration As a recipe for corruption and a meltdown of US government, it’s inexcusable.

Federal workers manage Federal regulations. That includes Social Security, corporate regulation, etc.

There’s an extremely important insight into this mega-cluster-in-progress in Slate.com. A Federal employee has already received his/her offer, and it reads like a psychoanalysis of the whole half-witted idea.

You are strongly advised to read this Slate.com article for better understanding of the scale and depth of this destruction.

The article is self-explanatory, clearly expressed, and very insightful. It’s a pretty grim tale of the offer, apparently written and cut and pasted by AI and whoever or whatever put the whole stupid idea together.

It also includes an insight into the Trump “administration” approach to regulation as follows:

(the DOJ “shall take no action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act”

In other words, “never mind the laws”. Sound vaguely familiar? That’s exactly what’s happening.

(Incidentally – Do you really think Trump thought this up all by himself? Where would he get the knowledge base?)

This relates to the executive order regarding TikTok and may itself be illegal. The President generally cannot override laws passed by Congress.

Although it’s a matter of opinion whether the sycophantic plankton in Congress now qualify as any sort of brake on Presidential power.

Imagine the Defense Department being run by inexperienced and largely illiterate hangers-on. Government contracts for everyone’s little friends. Does that sound even more expensive?

You’ve got 4 years of that coming.

The last two weeks would have destroyed any budget and chewed up any revenue faster than ever. It’s been nothing but spending on pet policies.

Conservatives don’t know how to govern. This is proof.