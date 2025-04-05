Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the human race? Not drama queens Russia and the US

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second.
Avatar photo

Published

A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays
A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays. - © AFP Pedro PARDO
A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays. - © AFP Pedro PARDO

The human race is the easiest race to call. “It’s Ignorance in the lead, followed by that great old stayer Apathy and the super flashy new guy, Stupidity”, etc.

History is a bit tougher to call. Right at the moment, it’s downright farcically banal melodrama. With the dubious benefits of hindsight, it’ll probably look even worse when the history is written.

Meanwhile, two parties in particular are making very bad calls.

Russia’s hyper-unrealistic Ukraine strategy barely needs mentioning. Russia can’t wage an endless war. America’s stale-pretzel-like “diplomatic gestures” have got precisely nowhere.

As usual, nothing is being achieved with great publicity. If either of these two drunks at a funeral fall over, they can’t get up on their own.

News about the Russian economy is equivocal to say the least. It’s a classic case of “Is. Isn’t” with few credible numbers. Good news appears out of a hat and is never mentioned again.

The American situation is anyone’s guess. It’s looking worse every day.  

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second. Both are well-positioned to take advantage of America’s sudden senility.

Cars and other vehicles for export are seen at a port in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province, on April 3, 2025
Cars and other vehicles for export are seen at a port in Yantai, in eastern China’s Shandong province, on April 3, 2025 – Copyright AFP STR

In terms of economic strategy, China theoretically can’t lose:

Russia is now a Chinese dependent with no way out. There’s nowhere else to go. China can unplug Russia with a phone call, and everyone knows it.

America does so much business with China that the current policies mean the US will have to back down from its astonishingly idiotic position. The sheer scale of potential losses with China alone could make last week’s stock market plunge look trivial.

Trump unveiled his latest tariff salvo in an elaborate Rose Garden ceremony
Trump unveiled his latest tariff salvo in an elaborate Rose Garden ceremony – Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN

The EU, particularly including Canada, has serious economic reach and deep penetration with the US. Germany and France are showing some significant muscle and foresight in their response to the new NATO and trade environments.

The other very big deal is Ukraine. This was a big-ticket item in 2024. According to the chickens, peace would be made with Russia in one day. It wasn’t. The US lost so much credibility that it was obscene.

The “Zelensky suit” affair was the absolute last straw for most of the world. Support for Ukraine skyrocketed after that incredibly crass exercise. Europe was very quick to jump in and help.

Domestically, the backlash in the US is growing rapidly. Antagonizing most of America may be as bad a call as antagonizing the rest of the world. The stock market may be just the first wheel to fall off, and the America that pays the bills knows it.

The 50 states of the United States also have a contribution to make here. California is trying to make separate deals and get some traction for its own economy. This very realistic move also has a big impact in that most of the goods subject to tariffs come in through California. The tariffs are pure poison to Californian businesses at all levels. Another wheel is now falling off the dung cart.

What if the other 49 states do the same in self-defense? No dung cart.

Get real.

________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer
The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

In this article:china trade, Europe, Russia, ukraine, USA
Avatar photo
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe

Tech & Science

German industry grapples with AI at trade fair

Artificial intelligence is set to bring sweeping change to modern life.

10 hours ago
AI jargon AI jargon

Tech & Science

Why you need a little jargon in your AI education

Understanding this specialized vocabulary is essential for meaningful engagement with the technology.

10 hours ago
US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday US President Donald Trump's added 10 percent tariff on US imports, except those from Canada and Mexico, take effect Saturday

World

Trump’s global tariff takes effect in dramatic US trade shift

Trump's widest-ranging tariffs could trigger retaliation and escalating trade tensions that could upset the global economy.

5 hours ago
This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station This screengrab image from NASA's live broadcast shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station

Tech & Science

Chinese spacecraft assembly discovers new bacterium

Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts and maintaining the functionality of spacecraft.

4 hours ago