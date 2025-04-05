Op-Ed: Who’s winning the human race? Not drama queens Russia and the US

A dancing humanoid robot gyrates to music at a fair in Beijing during China's week-long Lunar New Year holidays. - © AFP Pedro PARDO

The human race is the easiest race to call. “It’s Ignorance in the lead, followed by that great old stayer Apathy and the super flashy new guy, Stupidity”, etc.

History is a bit tougher to call. Right at the moment, it’s downright farcically banal melodrama. With the dubious benefits of hindsight, it’ll probably look even worse when the history is written.

Meanwhile, two parties in particular are making very bad calls.

Russia’s hyper-unrealistic Ukraine strategy barely needs mentioning. Russia can’t wage an endless war. America’s stale-pretzel-like “diplomatic gestures” have got precisely nowhere.

As usual, nothing is being achieved with great publicity. If either of these two drunks at a funeral fall over, they can’t get up on their own.

News about the Russian economy is equivocal to say the least. It’s a classic case of “Is. Isn’t” with few credible numbers. Good news appears out of a hat and is never mentioned again.

The American situation is anyone’s guess. It’s looking worse every day.

The one clear winner is China, with Europe making up ground fast as a credible second. Both are well-positioned to take advantage of America’s sudden senility.

Cars and other vehicles for export are seen at a port in Yantai, in eastern China’s Shandong province, on April 3, 2025 – Copyright AFP STR

In terms of economic strategy, China theoretically can’t lose:

Russia is now a Chinese dependent with no way out. There’s nowhere else to go. China can unplug Russia with a phone call, and everyone knows it.

America does so much business with China that the current policies mean the US will have to back down from its astonishingly idiotic position. The sheer scale of potential losses with China alone could make last week’s stock market plunge look trivial.

Trump unveiled his latest tariff salvo in an elaborate Rose Garden ceremony – Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN

The EU, particularly including Canada, has serious economic reach and deep penetration with the US. Germany and France are showing some significant muscle and foresight in their response to the new NATO and trade environments.

The other very big deal is Ukraine. This was a big-ticket item in 2024. According to the chickens, peace would be made with Russia in one day. It wasn’t. The US lost so much credibility that it was obscene.

The “Zelensky suit” affair was the absolute last straw for most of the world. Support for Ukraine skyrocketed after that incredibly crass exercise. Europe was very quick to jump in and help.

Domestically, the backlash in the US is growing rapidly. Antagonizing most of America may be as bad a call as antagonizing the rest of the world. The stock market may be just the first wheel to fall off, and the America that pays the bills knows it.

The 50 states of the United States also have a contribution to make here. California is trying to make separate deals and get some traction for its own economy. This very realistic move also has a big impact in that most of the goods subject to tariffs come in through California. The tariffs are pure poison to Californian businesses at all levels. Another wheel is now falling off the dung cart.

What if the other 49 states do the same in self-defense? No dung cart.

Get real.

