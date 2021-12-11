Op-Ed: The return of unions — Long overdue, and great for practical working justice

Starbucks and Amazon have partnered to offer customers a contactless coffee house experience - Copyright AFP/File LOIC VENANCE

The union movement of the 20th century changed the world for working people. The movement is coming back stronger than ever with a major victory over global giant Starbucks showing an interesting new side of workplace realities.

The Starbucks battle was vicious enough. Buffalo NY Starbucks employees voted to unionize, fought, and won. According to one source, Starbucks sent in union-busting “executives” to intimidate workers and fire managers. Other Buffalo stores want to unionize, one didn’t and another is ongoing.

Background

For those who don’t know the story – Union-busting is a sort of American tradition. Standard union demands, like baseline working conditions liveable wages, compliance with health and safety, anti-discrimination, you name it; American corporations don’t like any of these things.

I spent years in the employment sector. Some things are repulsively normal in this godawful mess of a world. “Hate the workers” is standard practice. Worker harassment is quite normal and takes many forms.

The theory of anti-unionism is to save money on wages, health, compliance, etc. It doesn’t. In practice, it simply speeds up staff turnover and costs a fortune replacing people. This very negative response to workers also often results in expensive lawsuits, which employers frequently lose.

Anti-worker culture is monotonously nasty and vindictive, and often copycat. I’ve seen two identical cases of single mothers being targeted, for example. Exactly the same idea, different companies. It’s “management culture” incarnate. This involved changing shift schedules, disrupting the workers’ lives and of course also putting them in impossible situations regarding parental responsibilities.

Anti-unionism hatred is so embedded in Western culture that it’s even equated with communism. A strange equation, when you consider that equating communism with decent wages, the Holy Grail of capitalism, effectively equates mainstream capitalism with communism. Ah well, nobody ever said hatred was rational.

If you want a decent wage, does that make you a communist?

If you want hygienic working conditions, are you a communist?

If you want not to be discriminated against, can you be a communist?

If you want personal rights, how could you be a communist?

That’s what unionism is about – Basic rights like that.

Political ideologies are about as useful to unions, like most people, as the Easter Bunny – A non-existent rodent handing out chocolate eggs with an ideological excuse, not because kids like chocolate. Thing is, someone has to make the chocolate eggs and distribute them. Point made?

Why unions MUST exist

Starbucks has failed to prevent unionization for a pretty good reason – There’s no law against unionization. Not even in theory. The real anti-union dynamic is “employment at discretion”.

Think about this for a second:

Workplaces are high-maintenance when it comes to absolute basics. Many employers, usually the cheapskate slobs, don’t do a lot about daily issues unless under court orders. It’s about as cost-efficient as it sounds. Unions generally ensure compliance with statutes, which saves employers from massive costs in remedial compliance work.

Compliance with basic employment laws is quite similar; Anti-discrimination and Equal Employment cases have been clogging the courts for decades, at huge, unnecessary, expense and causing a lot of trauma. In a unionized environment, it’s much less of an issue.

Professional associations are similar to unions in one significant way – They’re very politically effective. The AMA and other associations, for example, can’t be politically ignored. In the past, unions also had a lot of political clout.

That’s more likely to be the real basis of modern anti-unionism; the DC swamp wants to keep its territory. Unions are unlikely to be pro-far-right, for example. Union ideals of equity don’t exactly fit the alt-right script at all.

This is a truly global situation. In the EU, for example, unions are very much part of the mix. The world’s largest trading bloc doesn’t have an issue with it. Amazon is currently fighting unionization, for example. The shockwaves are rippling around the world, from Australia to New York to even Kellogg’s.

The re-emergence of unionization in the US is a wakeup call. The appalling conditions and low wages are a recipe for disaster for employers. The ultra-rich aren’t even affected by these things, but their political pets are waging a crusade against unions.

Something has to give, sooner or later. This ain’t Christmas we’re talking about. It’s the ability of people to eat, house themselves, and earn a living. If they can’t earn it, they’ll take it. It’s happened before, and it can happen again.