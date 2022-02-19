Op-Ed: Privatize the Moon? It’s already for sale

This handout illustration courtesy of NASA shows NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) on the surface of the Moon. — © AFP

The issues of owning the Moon should be straightforward. According to the Outer Space Treaty (OST), nobody owns the Moon. That hasn’t stopped people from advertising land for sale on the Moon to the gullible or opportunistic.

The basics

The OST was signed by 100 countries, but not all. That means that any property rights or lack of property rights may not be respected. You could own anything, and much good it will do you if you can’t enforce your property rights. There’s no judicial system to manage these rights.

(Don’t be surprised if any sort of extraterrestrial legal rights take their own sweet time happening. Legal grey areas can make billions. When those billions feel the need to protect themselves, maybe.)

Right of possession, however, is much less ambiguous. If you’re physically there onsite, you own it. Taking those assets could result in a lot of rebound on Earth, too. If a Chinese group infringes on an American facility, what happens next?

A fairly obscene, legally dubious, and deliberately disorganized asset grab is far more likely in terms of real ownership and exploitation. Backing up claims may mean physical force. It may mean a pretty repulsive range of behaviors on Earth. Or both. “By greed and catfights to the stars” is pretty much baseline expectation.

There are issues of huge commercial value in this mix. Some mining assets on the Moon are considered extremely valuable. It’s no mystery why or where the property rights issues will first appear. A lot of hydrogen, the poster child of future energy sources, is another likely issue.

Watch where the money goes

Getting these operations going will very probably be a money-throwing exercise. The finance sector, that wonderful self-worshipping super-parasite, will be heavily involved. The overall motif looks like a Hollywood-like “vast budgets for whatever plus commission” scenario. That also means a lot of financial agility is likely to produce sub-primes like ranges of debt and risks.

So there are no real restrictions on ways to lose money and take risks in space. The psychopaths will make money, too. That’s a problem. For example:

Terrain for Moon facilities will be huge investment values.

Services property will be very much in demand. Miners don’t want to run hotels, tourist resorts, or civil facilities, but they do need those facilities and services.

Communications facilities, and anything and everything else anyone needs will have to take up some property space.

Residential facilities will progress from basic to luxury fast enough. Join dots to follow the money trails.

Commercial property rights overlays like franchises (Uber Luna), etc. are also inevitable.

Crime and law enforcement issues are also inevitable. Any unregulated environment creates massive issues for protecting people as well as property rights. Likely result; chaos, particularly when people from different groups or nations are involved.

Science? What science?

There’s also a strong possibility that science will be pushed aside in this mundane money-making exercise. The money guys may understand property, but hardly ever get the value of the pure science. A lot of IP and valuable work could go begging as the lunar property bubble and other things happen.

If nothing else, a lunar colony will be an exercise in how many problems can happen in an off-world environment. The whimpering incompetence of the law in relation to earthly tech and social issues is no great basis for optimism.

Ideals? What ideals?

The days of space idealism may have been naïve, but they were far more objective. Going into space was meaningful, and it was going to be great. Now, it’s likely to be bringing all the usual problems with it, an ongoing stench of history.

The lunar property issue will bring ancient problems to another world. The stupidity and greed will follow in the same way flies have followed humans around the world.

Privatization is always a social and economic disaster. Stealing public assets and then raising prices as far as they can go is the normal outcome. A few people benefit; everyone else suffers. The Moon is the classic case to come. If you don’t want the problems, don’t privatize. Make the OST work. Otherwise, all the problems are unavoidable.

It says a lot about the state of humanity that it’s so easy to write articles bitching about the future. I hope I’m wrong.

