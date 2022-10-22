Op-Ed: Cybercrime vs the world — The law needs more options

Investigators and researchers are still learning of the scope of the cyberattack which has hit US government agencies and other victims around the world - AFP

Millions of attempted hacks per month on the Australian Taxation Office and other corporates may not be headline news often, if at all. It’s normal like all the other global disasters, right? It’s a microcosm of a much larger global law enforcement disaster.

Note: For the sake of brevity, we’ll leave out cyberespionage and other types of crimes and acts of war. The weaponizing of cybercrime is another story. This is just about basic theft of private and commercial information and similar issues.

Check out the headlines on Google News any day of the week for “cyberattack” and the list is seemingly endless. The number of global attacks per second may be astronomical, for all anyone knows or cares. Meanwhile, account data is a nice little earner for organized crime and a source of data for rogue states.

All information can be translated into money. This has now been a self-evident fact for decades. It’s only a question of who wants it and how much they want to pay for it. Cyberespionage, simple theft, whatever; it’s all about money.

Search cybercrime statistics, and you’ll get a mishmash of results, ads, and hype. This is like “True Crime Voyeurism” at its most kitschy. In some ways, it’s like crime generally, it’s fanboy stuff, making heroes of absolute jerks.

There’s a sort of irony here. It’s like market research, too. If identity theft is down in the US, it may be that it’s simply not worth doing identity theft. Stats pop up everywhere, and interpretation simply tracks incidence, not why the stats move around so much. Scholarly articles are all over the place in terms of what/who/where/when.

Shutting down cybercrime – Situation normal.

It is obviously and definitely not a matter of priority for any sort of organized systemic response, Governments are apparently too busy destroying the planet and its people to do what they’re supposed to do.

The low priority at government levels is a simple option; say nothing, do nothing, and it’s not a topic. If anything does happen, it turns into history, not a response. This in turn generates a lot of business for cybersecurity. So everyone’s OK with being robbed blind on that basis. You just weren’t asked.

It’s a strange picture. How these oceans of stolen data circulate is well known; where it goes is a case of “pick a parasite” rather than a matter of guesswork. There’s understandably no information about what enforcement is actually doing, but the visible result is more cybercrime. Add to this the rampant global corruption, and it’s the usual screwup. Nothing useful is done for anyone on the wrong end of cybercrime.

Nor is the law of much use when it comes to any sort of deterrent. Admittedly, psychopaths aren’t deterred by much. The fact is that they’re not at all deterred by trivial legal outcomes, either. These guys obviously aren’t too worried about getting caught. In practical terms, it’s just another pre-lost war against organized crime for law enforcement generated by governments.

What’s the weak point of cybercrime?

Jurisdictional issues, legal technicalities, a lot of them, and politics routinely and monotonously create safe havens for cybercrime. If anyone does ever get prosecuted, it’s despite the state of the law, not some sort of outbreak of competence.

Another problem is the sheer volume of incidents. It takes a lot of time to prosecute one offender, let alone millions of them.

Prosecution is also more likely to be cosmetically punitive than effective. The law doesn’t hit any raw nerves much. “Three strikes and you’re out” is more likely to mean out of the country than jail.

Again, the raw nerve is money:

Prosecution, so what? Minor nuisance, maybe, if ever. Not much risk of losing your stolen money, you’d expect.

Go broke themselves as a result of any sort of prosecution and it’s meltdown time for cyber-parasites.

The punishment must fit the crime in this case and it’s highly appropriate. How many people have been effectively left financially stranded for long periods of time by cybercrime?

The only incentive in cybercrime and property crime in general is to make money, not lose it. Remove that opportunity, or make it financially very risky, and it’s not an option. It’s therefore a real deterrent.

So, a few questions:

Can you prosecute cybercriminals in civil class actions? Like, pro bono?

Like, pro bono? Can you include punitive damages in cybercrime? No reason why not.

No reason why not. Can you sue for stress, etc. in these cases? It’d be more than appropriate. It’d be actual justice for the people that suffer so much from these incidents.

Corporate cybercrime is a bit more complex.

Can you sue for compensation if you’re affected by a corporate hack? Yes, and it’s covered to some extent by insurance, but how do you determine how much is payable?

Yes, and it’s covered to some extent by insurance, but how do you determine how much is payable? Can corporations sue cybercriminals? Probably. You’d have to say this is a subject with almost no effective media coverage, or legal issues being raised.

Probably. You’d have to say this is a subject with almost no effective media coverage, or legal issues being raised. Can you break cybercrime organizations by bankrupting them? Yes. These guys aren’t charities. Just thought I’d throw that one in there.

See any targets? Governments can’t credibly oppose the right to sue for damages caused by crime.

The law may be an ass, but it can kick like a mule.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.