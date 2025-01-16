Op-Ed: ‘Amexit’ — America’s departure from itself and sanity.

Wall street: — © Digital Journal

As the world looks forward to a repeat 4-year season of Whack a Nutcase there’s a noticeable omission in the imagery.

The awe is gone. There’s nothing impressive about USA 2025 or the faces on the screens. The image is buried under mountains of sleaze.

The Land of Overachievers looks sounds and acts like a crack house.

The Masters of the Universe are long gone.

You don’t even need to mention politics. It’s that bad. Not one single issue affecting the physical realities of Utterly Miserable America is under discussion.

America can no longer afford itself even in theory.

If you search “USA sanity” on Google News, you will only get a shopping list of unsolved problems.

The pattern of Brexit is repeating in monotonous predictability:

Everyone said, “Don’t do Brexit” and “Don’t leave the single market”.

They said they wouldn’t.

They then did Brexit, accompanied by much hysteria and flag-waving.

It was far worse than predicted. Emigration from the UK is more of a problem than immigration.

In the case of the US, “Amexit” will be disastrous. That’s what’s likely to happen.

You have to wonder:

Why would so many very rich people work so maniacally to totally destroy the system that made them so rich and allowed them to remain rich?

Why are non-existent issues more important than a rotting society?

Why are so many gigantic glaring and incredibly dangerous real national issues being ignored?

The American media’s take on the situation is indicative:

“Look at it logically. You’re only dying or going broke or living in an old Dorito packet.

The really important issue is that some useless butt-ugly incompetent rich brat schmuck needs a few hundred more billion to throw more tantrums”.

The level of insanity is so repulsive that the world will have no choice but to react negatively. To protect their own economies, Europe and China will simply have to work with each other.

So what?

So if America can’t borrow or borrowing is too expensive, and US offshore funds stay offshore, there will be a supermassive financial black hole in the next four years. That link is to the ominous and very expensive issue of the USA’s credit rating.

The US domestic economy is far too weak from years of ridiculous price rises to take much more. Domestic demand can’t keep up with the spending sprees.

The people don’t have any money. Nada. Zip. Nonesuch.

That’s why “We the People” are so important. Who the hell do you think ultimately pays for everything?

Even the rich should know money has to come from somewhere other than their egos.

The antiquated US revenue system (no VAT to start with) hasn’t been able to match funding requirements for decades. It’s a miracle the balance didn’t simply implode.

Generations Z and Alpha have been priced out of any hope of the American Dream.

They can’t even afford to shut their eyes and dream, and they know it.

Grasping at straws is understandable. It doesn’t work when you’re drowning. Grasping at a hopelessly outdated millstone of delusional falsehoods won’t work either.

Like Brexit, Amexit doesn’t need to happen. Any guesses what will happen?

