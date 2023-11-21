Online safety and better access are two of the top business goals for 2024

People working on computers in an office. Image (C) Tim Sandle.

What are the strategic technology trends that factor into business and technology decisions for 2024 and over the next three years? There are different priorities for firms, although avoiding data loss and verifying the authenticity of users are perennial projects.

Ways that business technology is set to alter during the course of 2024 includes a business focus on promoting online safety as a top priority for global firms. As well as protecting users, firms will also continue to build up defensive systems to avoid cybersecurity incidents. As such, the identity landscape will face a seismic upheaval in 2024.

Both of these points have been made to Digital Journal by Robert Prigge, CEO of Jumio.

Starting with the need to promote online safety as a top priority for global businesses in 2024.

Prigge understands that many consumers are seeking better safety online. This is particularly so with parents.

He notes: “Seventy-three percent of global consumers believe stronger identity verification will help prevent underage access to social media, while 77 percent say it will help prevent minors from accessing online gambling and gaming.”

The U.K. is a case in point, according to Prigge: “The recent passing of the U.K.’s Online Safety Bill is certainly a step in this direction, but in 2024, we will see a stronger push from governments and businesses around the world to promote the safety of minors online through better verification methods.”

One way this will be achieved is by exploiting new technology. Prigge finds: “The focus has been on age verification, but as generative AI continues to increase in sophistication, more robust identity verification will be essential to ensure children are protected. Adding to the challenge will be the tricky balance of mitigating privacy risks and preserving a good user experience.”

There are different factors that can be used to help to verify a person’s status. Prigge says: “Beyond age verification, we can also expect to see more organizations deploying real-time content monitoring and filtering, enhancing their parental controls, and initiating education and awareness campaigns to foster a safer digital environment in the year ahead.”

Linked to access is unwanted access and this is a cybersecurity concern. Prigge’s second area of interest is with the way the identity landscape will face a seismic upheaval in 2024.

Here there are concerns with financial restrictions hampering what a firm can achieve. Prigge spells this out: “The impending recession, budget cuts, business closures, increasing M&A activity and more caused sweeping changes to the identity space in 2023 that are still cutting in as we near the holiday season.”

What does this mean for the year ahead? Prigge states: “In 2024, we can expect to see a flight to stability and consolidation in this market as vendors are bought out, forced to go out of business and continue to streamline operations. As a result, identity verification companies will be forced to innovate or risk losing their business.”