On the road to safety: KarChing’s data-driven teen driver insurance model

“Everything that has to do with teen driving is extreme. The premiums are extreme. The claims are extreme. The loss of life is extreme. It is still the number one cause of death for teens,” asserts Ramsey Gouda, KarChing CEO and co-founder.

Teen drivers and their parents face extreme challenges and an antiquated, non-data-driven pricing model when shopping for affordable coverage. However, KarChing has created an impactful solution for an insurance and driver’s education market ripe for change. Gouda, along with co-founder Mark Hahs, are utilizing data-driven technology to transform the teen driver insurance market, improve teen driving habits and keep all drivers safer. The hazards of teen driving affect all age groups on the roads today and are at epidemic proportions.

KarChing modernizes insurance pricing and incentivizes safe driving behaviors using current insurance industry practices and models. Their unique and powerful value proposition is to bring critical risk profile data to an industry that has never had pre-licensed driving data. This is, in effect, similar to offering an amniocentesis time machine to the insurance sector, whereas they have never had such data on ‘kids’ health from within the womb (pre-licensed) before. Their platform delivers real merit-based data to insurance companies rather than blanket generalizations and statistics from previous decades that are NOT pertinent to how teens actually drive. The industry is doing it for adults, so why wouldn’t they do it for teens, the source of most of their losses?

KarChing’s comprehensive solution integrates insurance tools into driver education and utilizes telematics driving data to provide personalized premiums based on teen driving performance. Through their innovative app, KarChing also rates and rewards young drivers for good driving during the permit stage and then rewards phone-free driving with cash and gamification once licensed.

A market in need of change

Today, adult drivers are traditionally quoted insurance premiums based on driving history, age, gender, marital status, credit score, vehicle type, habits, and location. Insurance companies have traditionally assessed risk using actuarial tables and statistical models considering past accidents, violations, and claims history. With new technologies such as smartphone-based telematics apps, they also have a chance to have their premiums priced based on how they drive and use their phone as well as other true behavioral, risk-based analyses from behind the wheel.

Teen drivers, on the other hand, have no driving history and, therefore, no fair pricing model. The result is that they are often overcharged, and somewhat rightfully so… but not so fast. “​​Teen drivers represent about 6% of the market but cause about 28% of the total claims,” hitting a staggering $90 billion to $110 billion today. This market segment is often overlooked and underserved and “undertechnologized,” with premiums set to rise from $38 billion in 2023 and rising to $45B in 2024.

Gouda explains, “Because there is no data on a brand new driver, they just ‘slap a wet blanket’ on every teen and hope for the best, or hope for the ‘bundle.’ This is outrageous because not all teens drive alike. And therein lies a huge opportunity to use today’s technology to increase efficiency, ‘drive’ customers to more competitive carriers, as well as save billions on claims. We saw a clear need for a more accurate and fair pricing model that takes into account individual driving behavior.” Thus, the birth of KarChing.

KarChing’s approach is inspired; leveraging pre-license data allows insurance companies to assess driving behavior, get a more accurate reflection of risk, and provide more accurate pricing. By capturing 6 to 18 months of driving data, KarChing offers insights that surpass the industry’s traditional underwriting methods. This data-driven approach allows for personalized premiums based on merit while rewarding and encouraging safe driving behaviors post-license, too.

Hahs explains, “The data we bring, the length of time we collect data is enough to affect and positively impact underwriting in a major way.” Karching is partnering with driver education schools to gather essential driving information about each teen. “This ensures that there is enough data to make a valid assessment of how the teen will drive once they get their license.” Some other companies in the insurance space have made claims to validate drivers in up to 2-3 weeks but, after providing inaccurate data, have since dialed back their claims regarding their capabilities. KarChing will have data for between 6-18 months, typically by the time a teen gets their license.

Gouda adds, “Our data is very powerful in sorting out the good, the bad, and the ugly drivers. And again, the better drivers should get a better price, and it should be based on merit and their skills.”

An “over”-served marketplace

Gouda asserts, “Underserved, actually, a better term might be ‘overserved and overpriced’. Teen drivers and their parents pay the highest premiums.” Fortunately, change is in the air. The company has realistic plans to be a part of helping states revamp the laws governing premium pricing. In Illinois, an initiative and law being proposed by Secretary of State Alexi Gianoulias is being put through the state congress to eliminate the superfluous and peripheral ways that insurance is priced today, where the goal is to have insurance pricing tied to actual driving performance. Where the company is headquartered, Gouda projects, “KarChing will be involved in creating a better merit and data-based pricing model for teen drivers in Illinois. We will bring that data to the marketplace for a huge portion of insurance premiums.”

Many states, like Illinois, are mimicking countries like France and Spain in starting to regulate and demand more merit-based rates. Hahs asserts, “KarChing collects driving data and uses it to assess the future and better predict how teens will drive. The data will show how they drive, brake, accelerate, and turn, and equally importantly, it determines whether they use their phones. It’s going to be like a realistic assessment. They are allowed maps and music because ‘you NEVER take away a teen’s music if you want to live!’” Gouda laughs.

Impact of “score awareness” and cash on driving behavior

“It’s now been proven that ‘score awareness’ improves driving by 60% or more. Similar to the impact of Fitbit and Apple Watch’s ‘10,000 Steps-Per-Day’ campaign, which had a huge impact on weight loss and diabetes rates, lowering them by as much as 28%. We aim to achieve a similar impact on driving behavior, using score awareness.”

That and cash rewards also similarly ‘drive’ safer habits and lower accident rates,” shares Gouda. It’s now been proven today that cash rewards delivered in a way that drivers see in real-time also improve driving by 60%+. “We aim to do the same with teen driving: use cash and gamification combined. We call it Cashification™. With their patent-pending methodologies, KarChing will enable carriers to shave some cash off of teen premiums and deliver it directly to teens (as seen on TV), as they do for adults today. This will result in fewer accidents and saved lives, too.” With these two factors in their company DNA KarChing has a one-two knockout punch on their hands.

KarChing Cash (coming out in Q4 2024) rewards teens for good driving with real-time cash incentives, and parents can participate and amplify this effect by increasing the monetary reward amount.

Hahs explains, “We work on both ends of the equation. We work on coming into the market with data-based pricing. In Illinois, approximately 400,000 new drivers emerge annually. This influx of new drivers results in a premium revenue of $1.2 billion solely from teen drivers in their first year.”

By facilitating behavior-based pricing, KarChing stands to increase volume for insurance carriers since insurance is 90% price-based-therefore garnering “more volume and better drivers”; it also mitigates losses, by lowering losses on claims and thus reducing record- breaking losses of today.

Studies related to cash rewards and driving, when applied to teens, have estimated that for every 350,000 teens using KarChing Cash, it can save the insurance sector up to $1 billion in claims and, ultimately, save lives. “Most importantly,” Hahs notes, “Our solution promotes safety and responsible driving habits among young drivers.”

Getting a foot in the door

With the potential to save billions in premiums and improve safety, KarChing seeks to attract the right insurance companies and investors to support their initiatives. “We are looking for opportunities to collaborate with insurance companies and states to pilot our solutions. Insurance companies need to change their archaic ways, to use data to price.” Gouda adds that the industry is ripe for a KarChing disruption. “It needs a disruption. And data will change the game as it has in all the other sectors. It’s inevitable, and we will be the ones doing it.”

Explore KarChing’s solution today.