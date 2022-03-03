Oil surges to $120 a barrel and gas prices near highest level since 2008

NYSE: © AFP

Americans can expect increasing pain at the pump as rising oil costs continue to push up prices at gas stations across the U.S. The situation is unlikely to ease any time soon as Russia’s war with Ukraine intensifies.

Stock markets in Europe and the United States were on a geopolitical rollercoaster again on Thursday as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities, reports Reuters. Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell as investors hoped central banks will be prudent as they move to tighten monetary policy.

At one point Thursday morning, U.S. oil prices reached $116 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, has not been in this range since early 2011.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil, climbed to within 16 cents of $120 a barrel. The price of aluminum, copper, and nickel also shot up as widening sanctions on Russia threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from one of the world’s major producers.

“Markets are trying to recalibrate what the Fed will do and its views on inflation,” said Jeff Mortimer, director of investment strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, adding that Jerome Powell is proving to be a pragmatic chair of the Fed.

“To us, it’s how to get a handle on what’s inflation going to be six, nine, 12, 15, and 18 months from now. That is really the critical question that we really are trying to answer.”

Gas prices near $5.00 a gallon

CBS News is reporting that the current national average price of gas is $3.61 a gallon, up 26 cents from February and roughly a dollar from a year ago, according to data from AAA.

However, experts say the worst may still be ahead of us.

“Over the course of the weekend, it would not be surprising that motorists could step outside and see that gas station prices could go up 20, 30 even 40 cents a gallon in some of areas,” said Patrick De Haan, Gasbuddy.com Petroleum Analyst.

De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted on Monday that the average gas price in some U.S. cities will reach $5 a gallon “in the next couple of weeks.”

Experts predict the average price of gas in the U.S. will reach $4 per gallon, with parts of the West coast paying as high as $5 per gallon by St. Patrick’s Day, which could impact Spring Break travelers, according to NBC News.