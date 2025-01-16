Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Oil giant BP cuts thousands of jobs to slash costs

AFP

Published

British oil giant BP has announced it will cut thousands of staff jobs.
British oil giant BP has announced it will cut thousands of staff jobs. - Copyright AFP/File STR
British oil giant BP has announced it will cut thousands of staff jobs. - Copyright AFP/File STR
Alexandra BACON

British energy giant BP on Thursday said it would axe 4,700 staff jobs, or about five percent of its workforce, and is cutting thousands of contractor roles to reduce costs.

The move is part of a “multi-year programme to simplify” the group and improve performance, BP said in a statement.

It comes as BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss puts emphasis on oil and gas to boost profits, scaling back on the group’s key climate targets since taking the helm one year ago. 

“We have got more we need to do through this year, next year and beyond, but we are making strong progress as we position BP to grow as a simpler, more focused, higher-value company,” he said in an email sent to employees and seen by AFP.

Speaking about the job cuts, which include more than 3,000 contractor roles, he added:

“I understand and recognize the uncertainty this brings for everyone whose job may be at risk, and also the effect it can have on colleagues and teams.”

BP, which has around 90,000 permanent staff based around the globe, indicated that more job reductions were on the horizon.

“We expect around 4,700 roles to be impacted… accounting for much of the anticipated reduction in our headcount this year,” the company said. 

“We are also reducing our contractor numbers by more than 3,000 — with 2,600” positions having already ended.

The company’s share price rose around one percent in early afternoon deals on London’s top-tier FTSE 100 index, which was trading higher overall.

– Cost saving effort –

Auchincloss, who took the top job after the departure of Bernard Looney, announced last year “at least” $2.0 billion in cost savings by the end of 2026.

He added in Thursday’s statement that 30 projects have been stopped or paused since June to focus on the “highest value opportunities”.

The company is looking to boost its share price which lags behind that of other oil majors, including rivals Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron.

BP last month said it would “significantly reduce” investment in renewable energy through to 2030, as it separated out its offshore wind operations into a standalone joint venture with Japanese power company Jera. 

That echoed an announcement by rival Shell that it will no longer develop new offshore wind projects.

BP and Shell recently reported falls to their third-quarter profits and are set to announce annual results in the coming weeks. 

In this article:Bp, Britain, Energy, Layoffs
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

17 hours ago
Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024 Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration photograph on December 27, 2024

Business

US bans red food dye over possible cancer risk: health authorities

Fruit by the Foot, a product that uses Red Dye No 3, can be seen on a shelf at a supermarket in this illustration...

24 hours ago

Life

Is outdoor play the key to children’s health?

The number of children who must share playgrounds well beyond their capacity has been described as a ‘postcode lottery’.

18 hours ago

Business

Revealed: 5 keys to success for manufacturers in 2025

Every manufacturer is different and relies on different areas and aspects of their business to set themselves apart from the competition.

14 hours ago