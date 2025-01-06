Oghenekevwe Ovbije wins 2024 global recognition award for leadership excellence and mentorship in the energy industry

Photo Courtesy of Oghenekevwe Ovbije

Oghenekevwe Ovbije has received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for her work in project and operations management in the energy sector. The award recognizes her contributions in leading teams, supporting business growth and fostering professional development across seven countries and four continents.

“Success in engineering leadership comes from building strong teams and maintaining technical excellence,” Ovbije said. “My focus has been improving performance, coordinating teams and developing talent to support sustainable outcomes.”

The award acknowledges her experience managing energy projects and implementing operational improvements across global markets.

Academic and professional background

Ovbije holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) in Chemical Engineering from Igbinedion University Okada, a Master of Science (MSc) in Oil and Gas Engineering from the University of Aberdeen, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She has completed certifications in Product Management, Sustainability, and GeoExchange Design. She has over a decade of extensive experience spanning seven countries across four continents, demonstrating exceptional leadership and mentoring contributions in the energy sector

As a judge for business intelligence, Ovbije evaluates businesses across multiple industries. Her research has contributed to the field through publications on carbon reduction strategies, steel’s behavior in sour wellbore environments, steel industry decarbonization,

Business performance and operational work with experience in project management, operations management, and business development, Ovbije has contributed to business performance improvements. In her leadership roles, she has worked to enhance operations, increase efficiency and improve project outcomes.

Ovbije was the first artificial lift applications engineer trained by her company, where she implemented technical processes to support operations. Her work managing projects and coordinating teams has delivered consistent outcomes under varying conditions.

Leadership and talent development

Through her involvement in mentorship, Ovbije has worked with junior engineers, colleagues, non-engineers and emerging leaders, supporting their development in technical skills and leadership capabilities.

She has served on the regional leadership team for a Women’s Resource Group, working to create opportunities for women professionals. As vice president of the People and Organization Club at MIT, she led initiatives to support leadership, collaboration and organizational development.

As mentorship lead for the Society of Women Engineers’ African-American Affinity Group, Ovbije has participated in initiatives to build talent pipelines and increase the representation of underrepresented groups in leadership roles.

Recognition and global impact

Receiving a 2024 Global Recognition Award acknowledges Ovbije’s work in business development, operations and leadership development. Her leadership has supported team development, performance improvements and growth opportunities.

“This recognition highlights the importance of driving performance while enabling others to thrive,” Ovbije said. “Effective leadership combines operational success with meaningful mentorship.”

Her global experience, spanning seven countries and four continents, demonstrates her ability to develop solutions, improve processes and guide teams in the energy industry.