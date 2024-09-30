Officials see no shortages from likely US port strike

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announces preparations for disruptions for East Coast ports ahead of a potential dockworker strike - Copyright AFP Bryan R. SMITH

New York officials said on Monday they were prepared for a likely US dockworkers strike, reassuring consumers that they would not lose access to food and other essential goods.

“We don’t anticipate shortages of essential goods anytime soon,” said state Governor Kathy Hochul. “People do not need to rush out to the grocery store and stockpile goods like they did during the pandemic.”

Hochul was joined by officials of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, one of 14 large US ports on the East and Gulf Coasts whose workers are poised to walk off the job after midnight at the expiration of a six-year contract.

The two sides have blamed each other for the impasse.

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), which represents the workers, said the business group United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) had refused “a fair and decent contract,” according to a statement Monday.

Shipping interests are engaging in a “disgraceful” effort “to make their billion-dollar profits at United States ports, and off the backs of American ILA longshore workers,” the ILA said.

USMX has blamed the ILA, saying the union has refused to meaningfully negotiate. Last week, the group filed a complaint with US labor regulators to compel talks.

The stalemate has deepened expectations for a walkout after midnight from a group of large facilities, including in Boston, Philadelphia, Savannah, New Orleans and Houston.

“While we have encouraged both sides to reach an amicable agreement at the bargaining table, all signs are that there will be a strike,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.

Hochul noted that pharmaceutical products will not be affected because they are typically flown in and not sent by ship. State officials are monitoring other medical supplies, but stockpiles are adequate for the foreseeable future, she said.

But Hochul cited automobiles and semiconductors as items that could be affected more quickly. She also said a lengthy strike could limit availability of fresh foods such as bananas.

“The wholesale food supply is resilient here in New York,” Hochul said. “We’re not concerned at all about any shortages of foods overall, maybe individual products.”