Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company on stock market

AFP

Published

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which overtook Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which overtook Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company - Copyright AFP/File I-Hwa CHENG
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, which overtook Microsoft and Apple as the world's most valuable publicly traded company - Copyright AFP/File I-Hwa CHENG

Nvidia edged ahead of other tech companies Tuesday to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company in the latest sign of the might of artificial intelligence.

The chip company, which has enjoyed a monumental ascent over the last 18 months amid enthusiasm over generative AI, jumped 3.4 percent near 1:25 pm (1725 GMT), giving it a market capitalization of about $3.3 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft and Apple.

The California-based company, which is led by Jensen Huang, has seen profits soar due to torrid demand for its powerful GPU chips, which have set the industry’s pace in pushing new advances in AI.

In May, Nvidia reported a net profit of $14.9 billion, while its revenue of $26 billion was almost four times what it took in during the same fiscal quarter last year.

“We believe over the next year the race to $4 trillion market cap in tech will be front and center between Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft,” said a note earlier this week from Wedbush Securities.

“Nvidia’s GPU chips are in essence the new gold or oil in the tech sector as more enterprises and consumers quickly head down this path with the 4th Industrial Revolution well underway.”

In this article:Nvidia, Stocks, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful The Oxford University researchers found no evidence that Facebook membership is harmful

Social Media

Op-Ed: Health warnings on social media? See any other problems?

Take the money out of posting this garbage on social media and it’ll stop.

4 hours ago

Business

Shopping for data: Consumers increasingly concerned about data privacy

The survey was based on the responses from 282 CX practitioners, service leaders, experience designers, analysts and consultants.

21 hours ago
The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden

Business

AI-boosted cyberattacks pose threat to small businesses

These attacks are designed to deceive employees into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software.

21 hours ago
Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry Bae Jin-soo is one of the biggest names in South Korea's thriving billion-dollar webtoon industry

Tech & Science

Meteoric rise of South Korea’s webtoons powers Nasdaq IPO

Webtoon Entertainment, the most popular digital comics hosting platform, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the US Nasdaq stock.

36 mins ago