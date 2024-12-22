Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Not as it seems: Rise of deepfakes throughout the Crypto sector

Crypto organizations are more frequently targeted by deepfake fraud.
Avatar photo

Published

The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency
The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Jemal Countess
The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Jemal Countess

Regula, global developer of identity verification solutions, has been reviewing fraud trends in the Crypto industry. In this sector, deepfakes have become a threat, probably surpassing traditional document fraud.

Deepfakes can be used to spread disinformation and to promote crimes like fraud. It is currently a largely unregulated technology.

The survey finds that 57 percent of crypto companies have reported audio deepfake attacks, the highest among all surveyed sectors. Following this, 53 percent face video deepfake fraud, surpassing the 45 percent impacted by fake documents.

The study also shows that while the Crypto industry experiences an average loss of $440,000 from advanced fraud techniques like deepfakes, in terms of the most concentrated impact of the financial fall-out, 37 percent of firms lose over $500,000 per attack, with an average loss of $440,000.

Crypto organizations are not only more frequently targeted by deepfake fraud but also rely on unique defense strategies. According to the study:

• 57% rely on multi-factor authentication (MFA), for instance email token verification.
• 53% use biometric facial recognition.
• 37% leverage fingerprint biometrics, compared to a global average of 52%.
• 45% adopt digital document verification combined with liveness checks.

To combat some of the adverse impacts of cyberattacks and to address some of the weaknesses with standard practices, 90 percent of crypto firms are relying on live video interviews with document checks. A mix of biometric verification and online document verification remains the second most dominant choice, with 93 percent support.

As indicated above, only 37 percent of companies in the sector use fingerprint biometrics, trailing the global average of 52%. Gaps such as these potentially leave the industry vulnerable.

Is regulation the answer for tackling these trends? 39 percent of Crypto companies advocate for the establishment of a dedicated regulatory body to monitor and combat deepfake-related threats – well above the global average of 29 percent.

Commenting on this, Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula states: “Crypto is facing a new frontier in fraud, where deepfake attacks have surpassed traditional threats in prevalence.”

He adds: “This shift calls for a reevaluation of identity verification – not just as an onboarding tool, but as a critical defense measure, emphasizing real-time liveness detection and robust, multi-layered security.”

In this article:Crypto, Currency, deepfake, Finance, Fraud
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AGI — Not mad science or bad science, but way too much spin in the market

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) needs to be idiot-proof. It must be manageable.

5 hours ago
Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States

Business

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

Stellantis confirmed Saturday it was reversing a decision to lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep plant in the US state of Ohio.

5 hours ago
The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington

Business

Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

Incoming US president Donald Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the Panama Canal.

19 hours ago
While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie

Tech & Science

Secretive game developer codes hit ‘Balatro’ in Canadian prairie province

There are no photos or videos of LocalThunk, an anonymous computer programmer who lives in the prairies of Canada's Saskatchewan province.

5 hours ago