Northwest Alberta to become home to world’s largest AI data centre

Plans for a $70-billion project to build the world’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centre were unveiled today, marking a bold step in Alberta’s push to become a global leader in AI innovation.

Dubbed “Wonder Valley,” the proposed data centre is set to be built in the Municipal District of Greenview, an area south and east of Grande Prairie.

The ambitious initiative led by O’Leary Ventures in collaboration with the Municipal District of Greenview, aims to position Alberta as a hub for advanced AI infrastructure and innovation.

Integrating provincial strategy with global demand

The announcement follows Alberta’s recent strategy, “Powering the Future of Artificial Intelligence,” unveiled to establish the province as North America’s premier AI data centre hub.

Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish emphasized that the province’s energy resources, competitive tax environment, and cold climate provide a compelling case for such developments.

Global demand for AI data centres is expected to triple by 2030, driven by increasing reliance on machine learning, natural language processing, and other AI technologies.

Wonder Valley is positioned to capitalize on this demand with a vision of creating 7.5 gigawatts of low-cost power over the next decade.

Phase one, estimated at $2 billion, would produce 1.4 gigawatts, with subsequent expansions adding one gigawatt annually​.

Powering the data centre boom

Energy management is a critical focus for the project.

Wonder Valley plans to utilize natural gas and geothermal energy to power its hyperscale data centres.

Alberta’s government is collaborating with infrastructure providers to modernize regulations and ensure that both on-grid and off-grid energy systems can meet the demands of these massive data centres without impacting energy affordability for Albertans​.

While details are not yet known on which companies are involved in the project, CSV Midstream Solutions stated late Monday night it had collaborated with O’Leary Ventures.

“CSV Midstream is proud to collaborate with O’Leary Ventures and the M.D. of Greenview to help facilitate this unique project in the province, creating lasting benefits for the surrounding communities, Alberta, and Canada,” the company said on LinkedIn.

Economic and social impact

Beyond its technological and energy ambitions, Wonder Valley will bring substantial economic benefits if it rolls out as described.

Thousands of jobs are expected during construction and operation, alongside increased tax revenues for the region. O’Leary Ventures has committed to working with Indigenous communities, emphasizing partnerships that create mutual benefits and respect the land’s historical and cultural significance.

