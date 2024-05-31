No longer niche: The digital work opportunities growing the fastest

Virtual YouTubers have transformed a niche Japanese subculture into a thriving industry - Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

As the digital landscape evolves, the UK’s digital workspace opens up to new online job opportunities. What are these jobs and which sectors are seeing the greatest increase in online and remote activity?

Such insights are of interest to businesses and to those seeking employment or seeking to switch careers. While ‘work at home’ is attractive, what skills does it require?

“Talent is everywhere; only opportunities need knocking at every door.” This keen observation to Digital Journal by Thibeau Maerevoet, CEO at Proxyscrape, sets the stage for understanding the most accessible remote jobs for UK-based individuals this coming year.

As the landscape of traditional workspaces transforms, the rise in online job opportunities opens a new realm of possibilities. Remote work is no longer just a fringe format, but a mainstream workforce trend amplified by recent global shifts. This adaptation has not only changed where people work; it has also adjusted the very nature of jobs and employee expectations.

Leading Online Career Paths

Software Development and Engineering

The tech industry continues to boom, with software developers and engineers in high demand across the globe. Companies are eager to hire remote talent to bring fresh perspectives and skills.

Average Salary: £45,000 – £80,000 annually, depending on experience and specialization.

Digital Marketing

As businesses increasingly operate online, digital marketing has become crucial for reaching and engaging customers. This field offers diverse roles, from SEO specialists to social media managers.

Average Salary: £25,000 – £60,000 annually.

Graphic Design

The visual appeal of a brand or product can make or break its success. Graphic designers who can create compelling visuals for websites, advertisements, and social media are in high demand.

Average Salary: £25,000 – £50,000 annually.

Content Writing and Copywriting

Quality content is necessary in the digital age. Businesses need skilled writers to create engaging blog posts, articles, and marketing copy that resonate with their audience.

Average Salary: £25,000 – £45,000 annually.

Virtual Assistance

Entrepreneurs and businesses often require administrative support without the need for physical presence. Virtual assistants can handle tasks ranging from scheduling to email management.

Average Salary: £20,000 – £35,000 annually.

Online Teaching and Tutoring

The demand for online education has skyrocketed, with opportunities to teach everything from school subjects to professional skills and hobbies.

Average Salary: £20,000 – £40,000 annually.

Data Analyst

In the data-driven world, businesses need experts to interpret data and provide actionable insights. Data analysts and scientists are crucial for informed decision-making.

Average Salary: £35,000 – £70,000 annually.

The above represent an array of online based roles, although each requires a specific skill set. More lucrative online roles are not available for everyone, yet such studies can shine a light for those skill in education as to which topic areas they might wish to focus upon.