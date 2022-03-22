No deal to end US-UK metals spat but talks continue

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (left) and British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (right) held their second day of talks in Baltimore, Maryland on March 22, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File Brendan Smialowski

The top trade envoys of the United States and Britain have not reached an agreement to end a dispute over metals tariffs, but vowed on Tuesday to keep negotiating.

Following two days of talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in the port city of Baltimore, British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she would head to Washington to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as the major trading partners look to put their trade spat to rest.

“I’ll be going from here back to DC to meet with Secretary Raimondo, so we can continue our discussions which we started in late January,” Trevelyan told reporters, adding “I hope we’ll be able to make progress today.”

The two countries had in January announced the beginning of negotiations to end the dispute over metals tariffs, which began in 2018 when then-president Donald Trump imposed levies of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from Britain, among other nations.

Trump had cited national security concerns in imposing the tariffs, which worsened relations with major US allies.

Under Trump’s successor President Joe Biden, Washington in October reached a deal to end the tariffs on the European Union, and in early February did the same with Japan.

Trevalyan and Tai said they would continue their talks next month in Scotland.

There was however no indication of progress in the talks towards a free trade agreement between the two countries — a priority of Britain following its departure from the European Union.

“There was no discussion yesterday of a return to the (free trade agreement) negotiating table,” according to Marjorie Chorlins, senior vice president for European Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, who took part in Monday’s talks.

“On the contrary, I think the message that was clearly conveyed was a desire, short of coming back to the table, (of) finding creative ways to make improvements in the relationship,” she told reporters.

“I don’t think it’s going to be by a (free trade agreement), at least not anytime soon.”

Trump officials seemed ready to make a new bilateral arrangement with London and had even opened negotiations, but the Biden administration has shown little indication of wanting to continue them.

Chorlins was however more optimistic about resolving the metals dispute, saying the “two sides have been negotiating very aggressively” to reach an agreement.