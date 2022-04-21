Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

No consensus among finance chiefs at IMF talks due to Ukraine war

The war and the raft of sanctions on Moscow have endangered the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and threatened global cooperation.

Published

The International Monetary Fund failed to reach a consensus at the conclusion of its Spring meeting for the first time in its history
The International Monetary Fund failed to reach a consensus at the conclusion of its Spring meeting for the first time in its history - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
The International Monetary Fund failed to reach a consensus at the conclusion of its Spring meeting for the first time in its history - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

The International Monetary Fund ended its semi-annual gathering of global finance chiefs without a consensus for the first time in its history on Thursday, a sign of the strains created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war and the raft of sanctions on Moscow have endangered the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and threatened global cooperation.

“This meeting has obviously not been business as usual,” Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told the reporters at the conclusion of the IMF spring meeting.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has made it impossible to come to a consensus on a communique,” she said.

The Washington-based crisis lender, created after World War II to help in the reconstruction of Europe, relies on consensus among ministers at these meetings, although the day-to-day operations rely on the IMF board, where the United States wields a deciding vote.

Instead of the traditional communique, Calvino — who chairs the fund’s steering committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee — issued a statement saying she had the support of the “overwhelming majority” of the 189 members.

In addition, there was “virtual unanimity on the substantive issues on the table,” she said.

The Russian attack on its neighbor has caused food and energy prices to soar worldwide, fueling already-rising inflation, and causing the IMF to slash its growth forecast for the global economy to 3.6 percent this year.

It also raises fear of a food and debt crisis amid reduced grain supplies, and rising interest rates to combat inflation.

Finance ministers and central bankers “have made an overwhelming call to stop the war,” and voiced concerns about the economic impact, “which goes beyond neighboring countries and has a global scope,” Calvino said.

“If there has been a time for multilateralism it is now and against this truly challenging background, we need the international community to come together, stand strong and demonstrate our full commitment to cooperation.”

With many poor nations facing debt distress, officials this week have lamented the slow pace of implementation of the G20 Common Framework created during the pandemic to help heavily indebted countries find a path to restructure their obligations.

A key hurdle has been the lack of information on the size of debt owed to China, and only three countries — Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia — have even requested assistance under the framework.

But IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said China made “a very concrete commitment” to join the creditors committee for Zambia and “to work constructively” on the debt resolution process.

Earlier Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Beijing to do more to advance the process of helping indebted countries.

“I have been very disappointed by the failure of that framework to deliver relief for more countries. And I’ve explicitly called out China,” Yellen told reporters.

In this article:Economy, Imf, Russia invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine war, worldbank
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: New Russian super-nuke restarts hair-trigger nuclear war scenarios

Russian history is typically a horror story, occasionally relieved by millions of deaths.

17 hours ago
A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022 A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022

World

Hidden in bananas and tea, cocaine departs Ecuador port by the ton

The ingenuity of criminal gangs means tons of cocaine leave the port hidden in food containers.

15 hours ago
UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal

World

Op-Ed: Assange case — Chasing the ghosts of the past using only double standards?

Is leaking information regarding war crimes an offense? Against whom?

16 hours ago
Assange's extradition to the US is one step closer Assange's extradition to the US is one step closer

World

Australia says will not challenge Assange extradition

Australia will not challenge Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S. and has confidence in the British judicial system.

18 hours ago