Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Nissan ending production of Datsun brand vehicles

Japanese automaker Nissan is ending production of Datsun brand vehicles, less than a decade after reviving the famed budget car.

Published

Carlos Ghosn at Datsun Go launch in New Delhi, India, 2013. — Photo by Bertel Schmitt (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Carlos Ghosn at Datsun Go launch in New Delhi, India, 2013. — Photo by Bertel Schmitt (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Japanese automaker Nissan is ending production of Datsun brand vehicles, less than a decade after reviving the famed budget car to woo cost-conscious customers in emerging markets, the company said on Monday.

“Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business,” it said in a statement.

“Production of Datsun redi-GO will cease at the Chennai Plant,” it said, adding that sales of already built models would continue.

The facility in India was the last one operating for the brand, after production ended in Indonesia and Russia.

The company said aftersales service and parts would remain available.

Nissan first killed off the Datsun brand in 1981, but it was revived in 2013 by then-CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn would go on to be arrested in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct, before jumping bail and fleeing to Lebanon where he remains an international fugitive.

Datsun’s second death reportedly follows disappointing sales, and comes as Nissan tries to pull itself out of a years-long slump.

The Datsun first went on sale in 1931 and was was sold in 190 countries.

Its revived version had a much smaller footprint, with over 7,000 units sold last year, according to Nissan.

In this article:Automobile, Datsun, India, Japan, Nissan
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Amazon receives approval for helix-shaped tower anchoring its HQ2 in Virginia

Amazon won local approval Saturday to build a helix-shaped tower to anchor its second headquarters in Virginia.

21 hours ago
New law stokes tension in Nigeria's blighted oil delta New law stokes tension in Nigeria's blighted oil delta

Life

Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria in illegal oil refinery blast

A resident stands in oil-polluted land in B-Dere, southern Nigeria - Copyright AFP PETER PARKSCharred bodies were left scattered among burnt palms, cars, and...

18 hours ago
Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend - Copyright AFP Jure MakovecHere are the latest developments in the war...

16 hours ago
The latest figures come as Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter Sunday in wartime The latest figures come as Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter Sunday in wartime

World

Almost 5.2 million Ukrainians flee war: UN

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia's invasion two months ago is approaching 5.2 million.

22 hours ago