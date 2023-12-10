Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Nigeria loads first crude at huge new Dangote refinery

AFP

Published

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been billed as one of the largest in Africa
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been billed as one of the largest in Africa - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been billed as one of the largest in Africa - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

Nigeria’s huge oil refinery built by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote received its first crude deliveries, the company said on Saturday, in the latest step to starting up the delayed megaproject.

Billed as Africa’s largest of its type, the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery could be a game changer for Nigeria’s economy when fully operational by helping ending the country’s reliance on fuel imports.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery received an initial shipment of one million barrels of crude from Agbami deepwater field and began loading on Friday, the company spokesman said Saturday.

The initial run will be for production of diesel and aviation fuel before moving on to petrol output. 

Dangote gave no date for the actual start of refinery production.

Though one of Africa largest oil producers and the continent’s top economy, Nigeria relies almost totally on imported fuel and diesel because of a lack of refining capacity.

Nigeria swaps crude worth billions of dollars for petrol that it had subsidised for years to keep prices cheap for its domestic market. 

Fuel imports and subsidies caused a huge drain on foreign exchange when Nigeria was struggling with dwindling oil revenues and foreign currency shortages.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100 per cent of  Nigeria’s requirement of all refined products, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet, and also have surplus of each of these products for export,” the company said in a statement.

The facility sits on 2,635 hectares (6,500 acres) of land at the Lekki Free Zone on the edge of Lagos city and cost an estimated $19bn, according to local media. 

The refinery, first scheduled to open in 2021, was officially inaugurated by then president Muhammadu Buhari earlier this year and was supposed to begin operations in June.

Since coming to office in May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended the long-standing fuel subsidy and floated the naira currency in economic reforms he says will attract foreign investment and build long term growth.

The former Lagos governor has called on Nigerians to be patient with his reform programme as the initial impact saw fuel prices soar, a sharp fall in the value of the naira and an increase in the cost of living.

In this article:Economy, Energy, Nigeria, Oil
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Poland's Nativity scenes ranging from a few centimetres to over two metres high have been on UNESCO's World Heritage list since 2018 Poland's Nativity scenes ranging from a few centimetres to over two metres high have been on UNESCO's World Heritage list since 2018

World

Politics and tradition mingle in Polish Nativity scenes

The colorful scenes depict religious Christmas characters surrounded by cutouts of Krakow's architecture.

6 hours ago
The Hollywood Sign is a centenarian, but like many an ageing superstar in Los Angeles, it looks spectacular The Hollywood Sign is a centenarian, but like many an ageing superstar in Los Angeles, it looks spectacular

Entertainment

Time of the sign: Hollywood landmark hits 100

The landmark word has loomed over Tinseltown since before movies started talking, becoming a symbol of the entire film industry.

17 hours ago
Northern Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardments Northern Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardments

World

Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

Northern Gaza has been decimated by Israeli bombardments - Copyright AFP/File JOEL SAGETAdel Zaanoun with Amelie Bottollier-Depois in New YorkIsrael pressed its offensive against...

22 hours ago
Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023 Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023

World

Op-Ed: Trump ‘dictatorship’ is an insult to America. Meanwhile — Who owns Trump?

Just remember that if you get a dictator, you didn’t do enough to stop it.  

3 hours ago