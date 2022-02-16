Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Nigeria begins 24-hour supply to end fuel shortage

Published

Some filling stations have closed because of the scarcity of fuel
Some filling stations have closed because of the scarcity of fuel - Copyright AFP/File ludovic MARIN
Some filling stations have closed because of the scarcity of fuel - Copyright AFP/File ludovic MARIN

Nigeria’s state-run oil company said it had started a 24-hour distribution of petrol to service stations to end a week-long scarcity that has caused traffic snarls in major cities.

The fuel shortage which started last week in the commercial city of Lagos and administrative capital Abuja has caused long queues with few petrol stations selling the product.

Transport fares have gone up in several cities, curtailing services and forcing some residents and workers to walk long distances to their destinations.

Most homes in Nigeria also rely on petrol and diesel to power their generators as the public power supply is unreliable and prone to blackouts.

The state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) blamed the situation on importation of adulterated petrol by four oil marketers into the country.

The company said in a statement late Tuesday that measures, including around-the-clock distribution to service stations, had begun.

“In order to accelerate distribution across the country, we have commenced 24-hour operations at our depots and retail outlets.”

The NNPC has also directed oil marketers, depot owners and service stations to begin 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

The NNPC said it had enough stock to end the shortage, while more supplies were expected by the end of February.

“As of today, NNPC has over one billion litres of certified PMS (petrol) stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machineries,” the company said.

“As part of NNPC’s strategic restocking, over 2.3 billion litres of PMS (petrol) is scheduled for delivery between now and end of February 2022 which will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.” 

It said a monitoring team, comprising security agents, to ensure smooth distribution of fuel nationwide had been set up.

The company appealed to Nigerians to avoid panic buying, adding that its measures would restore normalcy in a few days.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude producer, depends on fuel imports to meet local demand as its four refineries are either not working at all or operating below their installed capacity.

Petrol is sold below market rate in Nigeria as part of measures to make it affordable, but the IMF and the World Bank have advised the government to stop the so-called fuel subsidy scheme to free resources for development.

In this article:Nigeria, Oil, scarcity
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Megadrought in the American west is driest in at least 1,200 years, study finds

Human-caused climate change has made the megadrought in the U.S. West 72 percent worse.

14 hours ago
Less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled Less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled

World

Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet’s safe limit: study

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet.

24 hours ago
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic

Business

‘Life-changing’ or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines’ poor earn

The source of his income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in nations such as the Philippines.

22 hours ago
Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022 Trucks block a road outside the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on February 15, 2022

World

‘Hold the line’: Canada truckers dig in despite new police powers

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down Tuesday, despite a newly invoked state of emergency.

5 hours ago