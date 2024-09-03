Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

NGO reports ‘human rights disaster’ at Uganda oil project

AFP

Published

The Kingfisher oil project is operated by China's CNOOC
The Kingfisher oil project is operated by China's CNOOC - Copyright AFP -
The Kingfisher oil project is operated by China's CNOOC - Copyright AFP -

A massive oil project in Uganda co-owned by French group TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC is mired in reports of sexual violence, forced evictions and environmental damage, climate activists said Monday.

The $10 billion investment includes drilling for oil in the Lake Albert area in northwestern Uganda and building a 1,443-kilometre (900-mile) heated pipeline to ship the crude to Tanzania’s Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

Climate Rights International (CRI), a non-profit organisation, interviewed dozens of local residents for a report that listed a “Catalogue of Abuses” at the Kingfisher project.

“It is appalling that a project that is touted as bringing prosperity to the people of Uganda is instead leaving them the victims of violence, intimidation,and poverty,” CRI executive director Brad Adams said in a statement.

“The Kingfisher project, which is operated and co-owned by CNOOC and majority owned by TotalEnergies, is not only a dangerous carbon bomb but also a human rights disaster,” Adams said.

The report said residents of villages in the Kingfisher area described “being forcibly evicted, often with little or no notice”, by the army, the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

“Interviewees described being ordered to leave and fleeing with what little they could carry,” the report said, adding that homes had been emptied and, in some cases, demolished.

“Many residents told Climate Rights International that they faced threats, coercion, and intimidation when they questioned or opposed the acquisition of their land by CNOOC,” it said.

Families also described “pressure and intimidation” by officials from TotalEnergies’s Ugandan subsidiary and its subcontractors “to agree to low levels of compensation that was inadequate to buy replacement land”.

Since CNOOC and the military’s arrival, fishing boats, the primary economic activity in the region, that do not comply with new regulations banning smaller vessels are regularly seized or burned by the army, the report said.

CRI said “numerous women” reported sexual violence resulting from “threats, intimidation, or coercion by soldiers in the Kingfisher project area”. 

“Many reported that soldiers threatened them with arrest or confiscation of their fish merchandise unless they agreed to have sex with them,” it said.

The non-profit added that it also received reports of sexual violence by “managers and superiors within oil companies operating at Kingfisher, including one involving a CNOOC employee”.

As for environmental damage, two people who worked for China Oilfields Services Limited, a drilling service contractor, told CRI that their former supervisor, a Chinese national, instructed them to empty contaminated water basins from the drilling rig directly into the lake or vacant land.

TotalEnergies has said in the past that those displaced by the oil project have been fairly compensated and measures have been taken to protect the environment.

Uganda’s first oil is expected to flow in 2025 and the project has been hailed by President Yoweri Museveni as an economic boon for the landlocked country where many live in poverty.

In this article:China, Environment, France, Oil, Rights, Tanzania, uganda
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT US regulators have begun investigating tech giants' investments in generative artificial intelligence startups including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT

Business

Workplace coercion: Employees prefer human performance monitors over AI

The core finding is that surveillance tools cause people to feel a greater loss of autonomy than oversight by humans, according to the research.

23 hours ago
X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022 X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen 1,213 "trusty and safety" specialists leave the company since Elon Musk purchased it in October 2022

Tech & Science

Brazil’s Supreme Court confirms X suspension

Access to the network in the country has been blocked since Saturday morning.

9 hours ago
A toddler plays with a phone A toddler plays with a phone

Tech & Science

No TV or screens for toddlers, Sweden tells parents

Toddlers should not be allowed to watch screens at all, Sweden told parents.

16 hours ago
A policeman walks past the collapsed facade of a building in Melbourne as wild storms batter Australia A policeman walks past the collapsed facade of a building in Melbourne as wild storms batter Australia

World

One dead as storms hit Australia’s southeast

A policeman walks past the collapsed facade of a building in Melbourne as wild storms batter Australia - Copyright POOL/AFP TINGSHU WANGOne woman has...

21 hours ago