Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

News Corp says hacked in potentially China-tied attack

Media giant News Corp said Friday it was hit by hackers who stole company data.

Published

News Corp says it was hacked in a likely China-linked attack. — © AFP
News Corp says it was hacked in a likely China-linked attack. — © AFP

Media giant News Corp said Friday it was hit by hackers who stole company data in an attack that the firm’s cybersecurity consultant said could likely be traced back to China.

The “persistent cyberattack activity” was discovered last month, and News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal reported that emails and documents of employees including journalists were targeted.

It is the latest major entity to report a digital breach, with targets ranging from hospitals to farming collectives and government agencies hit by hacks and cyberextortion.

News Corp told US market regulator Securities Exchange Commission in a filing that the “company’s preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that data was taken.”

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant, hired to help investigate, said in a statement that “those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests.”

Washington has suspected for years that China is conducting cyberattacks against US companies, organizations or government agencies, accusations that Beijing vigorously denies.

Over 2,000 FBI investigations “are focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information or technology,” the agency’s director, Christopher Wray, said this week.

In particular, the United States has accused China of being responsible for the massive hack that targeted Microsoft’s Exchange email services in March 2021.

Beijing has denounced the allegations as baseless.

In this article:Hacking, Media, MediaCorp, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Grounded flights and power outages as winter storm spreads from North Texas to upstate New York

About 350,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs.

11 hours ago
Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022

World

‘Incredibly complex’: the raid that killed IS chief

Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File...

22 hours ago

Business

Facebook slump reignites debate over attracting younger audiences

Facebook announced on Thursday that its daily user numbers had fallen for the first time in its history.

11 hours ago

Life

Ruling on Youngkin’s order overturning mask mandate in the hands of Circuit Court judge

Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo made it clear that her ruling will rest less on what is the right policy than on who has...

21 hours ago