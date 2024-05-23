Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

News Corp makes deal to let OpenAI use its content

AFP

Published

OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman have been making alliances with news organizations to get access to data needed to train generative artificial intelligence models to think as well as or better than people
OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman have been making alliances with news organizations to get access to data needed to train generative artificial intelligence models to think as well as or better than people - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman have been making alliances with news organizations to get access to data needed to train generative artificial intelligence models to think as well as or better than people - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

News Corp on Wednesday announced a deal to let ChatGPT-maker OpenAI use content from its publications in artificial intelligence products.

OpenAI will get access to current and archived content from News Corp properties including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and The New York Post, according to a joint release.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal cited sources close to the company as saying it was valued at more than $250 million over five years and included credits for News Corp using OpenAI technology.

Authors, artists, and news groups have been accusing OpenAI and its rivals in the generative artificial intelligence market of using copyrighted content for training models without asking permission or paying.

Generative AI models are trained on mountains of data in the effort to get software to think the way people do.

“This landmark accord is not an end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship in which we are jointly committed to creating and delivering insight and integrity instantaneously,” News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said.

OpenAI gets permission to display News Corp content in response to queries by users of its technology, according to terms of the deal.

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology,” Open AI CEO Sam Altman said in the release.

“Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

ChatGPT’s creator is also in the process of signing content licensing agreements with media outlets — including the Associated Press, Germany’s Axel Springer Group (publisher of tabloid Bild), French daily Le Monde and Spanish conglomerate Prisa Media — to enrich its models.

The announcement of the agreement with News Corp comes on the heels of a new controversy, after actress Scarlett Johansson accused OpenAI of copying her voice for a new voice assistant without her permission.

Altman has apologized and announced the suspension of the voice, called “Sky.”

In this article:Internet, Mass, Media, Murdoch, openai, Software
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian drone attacks started blazes in Kharkiv Russian drone attacks started blazes in Kharkiv

World

Op-Ed: What’s the point? Russian tactical nukes drill near Ukraine border?

“What’s the point?” is a question Russia should have been asking for 120 years. It’s about time for an answer.

20 hours ago
A Togg electric car rolling off the assembly line in Gemlik near Bursa in western Turkey A Togg electric car rolling off the assembly line in Gemlik near Bursa in western Turkey

Business

Turkey bets on Togg to give its car industry electric edge

A Togg electric car rolling off the assembly line in Gemlik near Bursa in western Turkey - Copyright AFP MOHD RASFANMathieu RABECHAULT and Anne...

21 hours ago
Sophie B. Hawkins Sophie B. Hawkins

Entertainment

Chatting with Sophie B. Hawkins: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter

Grammy-nominated artist Sophie B. Hawkins chatted about her music inspirations and her upcoming concert at City Winery in New York on May 28.

23 hours ago
Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, pictured here in 2021, posing with his Guinness World Record certificates for his climbing prowess Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, pictured here in 2021, posing with his Guinness World Record certificates for his climbing prowess

World

Nepali reaches summit of Everest for record 30th time

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa, pictured here in 2021, posing with his Guinness World Record certificates for his climbing prowess - Copyright AFP Yuri...

21 hours ago