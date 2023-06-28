Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

New Zealand PM scores trade deals on China trip

AFP

Published

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (L) hailed his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as a reaffirmation of important economic connections' between the two sides
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (L) hailed his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as a reaffirmation of important economic connections' between the two sides - Copyright POOL/AFP Jade GAO
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (L) hailed his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang as a reaffirmation of important economic connections' between the two sides - Copyright POOL/AFP Jade GAO

China and New Zealand on Wednesday signed a string of agreements designed to boost trade between the two countries, as their leaders met in Beijing for talks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is in China on a multi-day, multi-city mission to drum up business and help his nation exit an election-year recession.

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Hipkins’ charm offensive continued Wednesday, when he met Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People, greeted by a 48-strong band from the People’s Liberation Army.

Dialling down any criticism over China’s human rights abuses, tensions over Taiwan, and Beijing’s tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Hipkins hailed the meeting as a reaffirmation of “important economic connections” between the countries. 

“Our trading relationship is worth over NZ$40 (US$24) billion annually,” Hipkins said, stressing the need to “reaffirm the important economic connections we have with China”.

Li for his part welcomed Hipkins warmly as “a young and promising politician” and thanked him for the visit “after less than half a year in office”.

Agreements were signed on trade, agriculture, forestry, education, and science and innovation.

With an eye on criticism rumbling at home, Hipkins insisted that a “strong economic relationship” with China was “helping boost New Zealand’s economic recovery”.

New Zealand’s economy slid into recession earlier this year, fuelled by a drop in exports and a slowdown in the country’s all-important agriculture industry.

Wellington’s Western allies have long been concerned about what they see as the New Zealand economy’s overdependence on trade with China.

But with growth stalling and Hipkins facing a tough campaign to secure another term in October, such concerns have been put on the back burner.

Hipkins said “areas of difference, such as over human rights” were dealt with in a “respectful” way.

“I urged China to use its influence to encourage Russia to act consistently with its international obligations and cease its illegal war in Ukraine,” he added.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, nzealand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Climate change is destabilizing the insurance industry

In many states, the climate crisis is fueling an insurance crisis, leaving homeowners struggling to find affordable coverage.

16 hours ago
HIV aware: Dancers at the 2016 International AIDS Conference in Durban practising for a show about risky sexual behaviour HIV aware: Dancers at the 2016 International AIDS Conference in Durban practising for a show about risky sexual behaviour

Entertainment

Popular S.African TV soap on front line of fight against HIV

"Shuga" is expected to reach several million followers when its third South African series debuts on Tuesday.

18 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The world’s first AI-era advertising election in 2024  — The new cultural crack house is opening soon

The fan is not only about to get hit, it’s about to OD.

3 hours ago
The UK's Conservative government has made tackling immigration a priority The UK's Conservative government has made tackling immigration a priority

World

UK says sending asylum seekers abroad would cost £169,000 per person

The UK's Conservative government has made tackling immigration a priority - Copyright SPUTNIK/AFP Valery SHARIFULINThe UK’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda...

22 hours ago