New York Fashion Week opens with call to vote from Jill Biden

US First Lady Jill Biden gives a surprise speech at a "get out the vote" march that opened New York Fashion Week, on September 6, 2024
US First Lady Jill Biden gives a surprise speech at a "get out the vote" march that opened New York Fashion Week, on September 6, 2024 - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
US First Lady Jill Biden called for the protection of “freedoms” Friday during a “get out the vote” demonstration that opened New York Fashion Week with a decisively political tone two months ahead of the US presidential election.

Biden was joined by a number of high-profile US fashion designers, including Thom Browne, Michael Kors and Tory Burch, in front of a crowd of roughly one thousand fashion industry insiders.

The “Fashion for our Future” march was organized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for the first day of the weeklong fashion event showcasing looks for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Held in front of the windows of the Macy’s flagship department store in the heart of Manhattan, the march was intended to be nonpartisan.

However, the surprise presence of the Democratic first lady — whose appearance had not been announced — sent a clear message.

– ‘Freedoms’ –

“I know that you care about the freedom to make your own choices, be who you are, love who you love… your freedom of creative expression,” Biden said to applause from the crowd.

“These freedoms are at risk because of court decisions, book bans, shrugs of apathy when people forget the power of the vote,” she said.

The US presidential election, set for November 5, pits Democrat Kamala Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Jill Biden’s husband, US President Joe Biden, had been set to be the Democratic nominee until he dropped out of the race on July 21 and threw his support behind his vice president.

“So let’s remember this: the next president, your next president, will likely appoint new Supreme Court justices,” the first lady said. 

“Your next senators will confirm them and our children and our grandchildren will have to live with those consequences.”

Prior to the march, Jill Biden attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show on Thursday evening and paid tribute to Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and high priestess of the US fashion industry.

Wintour featured Jill Biden on the cover of the magazine’s August issue and has organized several fundraisers for the Democratic Party.

– Democratic ‘Bubble’ –

While marketing themselves on open-mindedness, major brands typically stay away from political squabbles in the United States, out of fear of being targeted by one camp or the other.

One counterexample was in February 2017, shortly after former US president Donald Trump was elected. That year New York Fashion week took a much more pointed tone against the Republican billionaire, with several shows decrying his immigration policies and defending abortion and women’s healthcare.

“We are in the bubble of the bubble of the bubble,” joked Ulrich Grimm, an accessories designer and professor at the renowned Parsons School of Design, who was among the demonstrators Friday.

“We’re in New York,” he continued, referencing the city’s status as a Democratic stronghold, “and we’re in fashion.” 

But beside him, designer Joy Gryson said she’s worried about the freedom of “any woman, person of color, LGBTQ (people).”

Nearly one hundred fashion brands will showcase their Spring/Summer 2025 collections at New York Fashion Week, including many emerging talents and a few heavyweights like Tommy Hilfiger.

AFP
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

