New York cannabis farmers are sitting on a gold mine, but can’t profit from it

The cannabis industry is thriving in the United States and is expected to value approximately USD 444.3B by the end of 2030 as more states look to legalize recreational consumption and people become increasingly educated on the matter. While the scenario may seem positive, the situation is not that bright in New York. Farmers are complaining about having too many cannabis crops rotting down the pipe, as they lack opportunities to sell their harvested flowers in the absence of enough dispensaries and places.

Because of the slow pace at which the state opens recreational cannabis dispensaries, farmers cannot offer their products to clients and gain revenue, leaving them with few options to cut back on their losses. The ongoing situation in the state often necessitates working with a New York Cannabis Industry Attorney to gain better insight and advice on how state and local laws and regulations should be approached. But for the moment, more is required at the state level.

There aren’t enough dispensaries for farmers to sell their products

Last year’s predictions drove expectations. The state should have approved more legal cannabis dispensaries, but it failed to do so, leaving around 200 farmers unable to sell their roughly 3000,000 pounds of product. Additionally, according to the Cannabis Association of New York, only 20% of unsold cannabis statewide isn’t found in the form of cannabis oil. This raises concerns that consumable flowers will eventually rot to the point where they become impossible to sell anymore.

New York is confronted with too many products that should be sold to keep cultivators and processors in business and a need for more dispensaries to meet this need. As such, state legislators have been working to come up with solutions, having passed a bill that helps licensed cannabis processors and farmers sell their products to the newly-regulated recreational cannabis markets in the country.

Although only 16 licensed dispensaries are functional in the state, lawmakers plan to double the number of licenses to conduct business across New York.

The state Assembly and Senate recently passed legislation that allows processors and farmers to conduct business with retail dispensaries in Tribal Nations.

Some conditions leave growers struggling, and New York is not the only state in this situation

New York cannabis farmers are not the only ones finding themselves in challenging situations due to the disastrous economic conditions; cultivators in the Western states also suffer from having their products bargain-priced, facing harsh competition from the black market, exporting restrictions, and high state taxes. However, the cultivators’ struggle in New York is directly related to the state’s rocky launch of the recreational cannabis market.

Lawmakers have attempted to solve the issue and provide cannabis cultivators and processors with the proper opportunities to profit from their ventures. Yet, actions must be taken at a faster pace. The only sustainable solution is to open more retailers and give farmers enough space to sell their products.