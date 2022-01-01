New Year predictions for cryptocurrency: Dogecoin, HUH Token and EverGrow Coin

Photo courtesy HUH Token

Most individuals have heard of the cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Bitcoin at some time in their lives. Dogecoin, a parody of Bitcoin, was founded in 2013 as a follow-up to Bitcoin. After a few years, Dogecoin has established itself as a very successful cryptocurrency. Thousands of meme and utility cryptocurrencies have emerged, and there are around 10,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation as of December 2021.

The world is always changing, and cryptocurrency is no exception. In reality, cryptocurrency has been developing at an extremely rapid speed, particularly in the past few years. Newcomers HUH Token and EverGrow Coin are attempting to differentiate themselves in a saturated industry by becoming more than “simply a cryptocurrency.”

Trends come and go all the time with cryptocurrency, and although we are not predicting the extinction of cryptos like Dogecoin, there is always the risk that it may be dethroned from its position. This is because of the fact that all developing cryptocurrencies are vying to be the next Dogecoin, and the competition will only intensify.

EverGrow debuted in August 2021, and HUH Token debuted on December 6th. Both of these cryptocurrencies are excellent examples of ‘new’ cryptos entering the market since they both had incredibly successful entries into the crypto market and have equally distinct roadmaps.

HUH Token

HUH Token ($HUH) had an amazing debut, with its value increasing by 6000 percent in the first five days. Only ten days after its inception, there were over 12,000 wallet holders, and this figure is rapidly growing. The HUH Nation is made up of HUH Token supporters who are ready for support.

HUH Token, like EverGrow, has an intriguing roadmap. With plans for a massive social media marketing campaign headed by thousands of global influencers. In addition, HUH Token intends to develop the HUH Wallet, HUH Social CRM System, NFT MarketPlace, HUH App Launch, and a Market Place that will generate GIG. On the other hand, there has not been any specified date for these things, and so you may have to keep your eyes peeled and do your own research.

Another feature that distinguishes HUH Token from the competition is its charitable nature. They’ve already teamed up with Eden Reforestation Projects to plant 1 million trees. With more people paying attention to the problem of climate change, ethical cryptocurrencies are set to become substantially more important in the coming years.

Whether this is a selfish marketing move by HUH Token or not, everyone will profit from the generosity.

EverGrow Coin

EverGrow Coin ($EGC) is a deflationary coin; $EGC holders will get an 8% incentive on any buy, transfer or sell transactions, which will be promptly sent to your wallet as Binance pegged USD ($BUSD). If you visit EverGrow’s website, you will most certainly get lost in a flood of intriguing information as the developers outline their ambitions for CRATOR, Staking Pools, Play to Earn games with an NFT Lending and MarketPlace. There’s a multitude of utilities to take in, and EverGrow isn’t making it easy on themselves with their less than orthodox design for their website.

It’s one thing to reach these milestones; it’s quite another to do it within the time period specified. If EverGrow fails to meet its deadline, the EverGrow community may become distrustful or lose faith in the developers.

However, 2022 will be a major year for them, and if they adhere to their ambitious roadmap, EverGrow will be able to compete with big dogs like Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and Dogecoin.

Conclusion

EverGrow and HUH Token are committed to the long haul. Their ambitious and one-of-a-kind roadmaps offer substantial risks to traditional cryptos because, if they hit the desired milestones, they have the ability to disrupt the whole crypto game.

