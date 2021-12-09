Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

Published

New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels
Weekly US unemployment filings surged into the millions as Covid-19 broke out, but have since dropped below their level before the pandemic - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL
Weekly US unemployment filings surged into the millions as Covid-19 broke out, but have since dropped below their level before the pandemic - Copyright AFP/File Hector RETAMAL

New filings for US unemployment aid dropped sharply last week, bringing them to levels not seen since 1969 for the second time this year, the government said Thursday.

The Labor Department said 184,000 new seasonally adjusted claims for jobless aid were made last week, much less than expected and 43,000 less than the previous week’s level.

That brought the closely watched metric of layoffs in the world’s largest economy to a level not seen since the week of September 6, 1969, the second time in three weeks it has hit a low from that year.

Jobless claims have now dropped below their level before the Covid-19 pandemic, after spiking into the millions as businesses closed and laid off staff in March 2020, then recovering throughout much of this year as vaccines allowed normal business to resume.

“A correction next week seems likely, but the trend in claims clearly is falling rapidly, reflecting the extreme tightness of the labor market and the rebound in GDP growth now underway,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. 

“It’s very risky for firms to let go staff unless they have no other choice, because re-hiring people later will be difficult and likely expensive.”

The data also showed a drop of more than 350,000 in the number of people receiving unemployment aid under all government programs, to just over 1.9 million as of the week ended November 20.

In this article:67 unemployment rate, jobless, US jobless
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Unprecedented feeding plan in the works to save Florida’s manatees

The US Fish and Wildlife Service plans to feed starving, threatened manatees following a record number of deaths in Florida waters this year.

17 hours ago
Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

World

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, urged fellow reporters to defend their rights.

20 hours ago

World

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona's 138-year-old building site

Jordi Fauli is the seventh chief architect of Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia since Antoni Gaudi began work on the basilica in 1883.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

'Squid Game', Alec Baldwin among top Google searches

Google said Wednesday its most popular search terms in 2021 include "Squid Game," Alec Baldwin and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

21 hours ago