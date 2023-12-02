New states for the service sector: Hyper-personalized content management experiences

A flurry of Chinese companies are rushing to develop AI services following the launch of US-based OpenAI's ChatGPT - Copyright AFP/File HECTOR RETAMAL

Content management systems (CMS) are digital approaches to manage the creation and modification of digital content (‘content management’) and hence these are core to many businesses. The software that powers these systems has been undergoing considerable development.

Jake Lumetta is the founder and CEO at ButterCMS, a headless content management system that allows developers to integrate CMS into their applications. Lumetta started the company after noticing a gap in the market for a developer-friendly CMS.

What does Lumetta predict for 2024?

AI-Enhanced Content Creation

Lumetta reports: “With 85.1 percent of AI users using the technology for article writing and content creation, AI tools are shaking up the formerly the exclusive domain of human creativity.. These tools generate ideas, draft content and refine messaging using target audience analytics. AI is able to analyse extensive data to pinpoint trending topics, ensuring the relevance and timeliness of content.”

Automation of CMS

Lumetta finds that: “Traditional CMS platforms rely on manual processes for content tasks like content tagging and organization. AI has the potential to automate these tasks, streamlining content management for efficiency and accuracy. Envision a CMS that automatically tags and categorizes content, optimizes images for different devices, and even suggests future content.”

He adds that: “These advancements not only save time but elevate the quality and relevance of delivered content to end-users.”

User Experience Personalization

Lumetta observes: “Through advanced algorithms and data analysis, AI is assisting marketers in tailoring content to customer’s unique preferences, behaviours and history of individual users, crafting a personalized and engaging user experience.”

In terms of the consequences, Lumetta notes: “This level of customization ensures that users receive content that resonates with their interests, enhancing satisfaction and fostering a stronger connection between the user and the platform.”

He adds to this by asserting: “Personalization is a priority for consumers with 77 percent of customers prioritizing companies with a personalized user experience or service. As AI continues to evolve, the potential for even more nuanced and tailored user experiences becomes increasingly apparent, shaping a future where digital interactions are seamlessly aligned with individual preferences.”

AI-CMS Symbiosis

In terms of the contribution from artificial intelligence, Lumetta looks at the creative side: “With AI playing a pivotal role in crafting hyper-personalized content experiences. ButterCMS stands at the forefront, harnessing AI to empower content creators and managers through novel and innovative approaches. AI has begun to redefine the technology landscape, and its influence is poised to deepen as we move into 2024 and beyond.”